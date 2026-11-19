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Delhi: 1 Killed, 1 Injured As Basement Of 4-Storey Building Catches Fire In Lajpat Nagar

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A man was killed and another injured after a major fire broke out in the basement of a four-storey building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at building number G-5 on Wednesday afternoon, when welding work was going on in the basement, they said. The deceased, a worker named Gaurav, was rescued from the basement and rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another worker, Prem Singh Sharma, is undergoing treatment for burn injuries in the ICU of the same hospital, a senior police officer said. According to police, a patrol party noticed the fire around 1.15 pm on Wednesday and alerted the Lajpat Nagar police station. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which the police cordoned off before evacuating the occupants, the officer said. The building houses multiple offices, including a media outlet, in its basement, while the upper floors are occupied by the owner's relatives and others.