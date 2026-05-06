ETV Bharat / state

'Baseless': Omar Abdullah Rules Out Defection Of NC MLAs In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday dismissed a possible implosion in the ruling National Conference (NC), asserting that no MLA from his party would shift allegiance to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg, he described the rumours of defection as baseless. In the past many days, rumours circulated on social media of the possible implosion in the ruling party.

“Would I have been sitting in these functions if my MLA were leaving the party? These are baseless things (spread) by those parties who helped the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections. We are not saying this, but it has been established by Right to Information (RTI),” he said, alluding to the RTI disclosure that PDP had not appointed polling agents in Rajya Sabha elections in 2025.

In the polls, NC, which had the support of 59 MLAs, won three seats, while the BJP, which had only 28 MLAs, won a single seat, triggering suspicion of “horse trading” of the four extra non-BJP votes the saffron party secured to win the sole seat.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurating a facility in north Kashmir's Tangmargduring an official function in north Kashmir's Tangmarg area (ETV Bharat)

“There is no MLA in the National Conference who will leave the party to support the BJP,” Abdullah added.