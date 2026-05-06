'Baseless': Omar Abdullah Rules Out Defection Of NC MLAs In Jammu Kashmir
Omar Abdullah dismisses National Conference defections to BJP, calls rumors baseless; critiques Supreme Court’s delayed voter-list hearing after West Bengal polls.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday dismissed a possible implosion in the ruling National Conference (NC), asserting that no MLA from his party would shift allegiance to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Speaking to reporters in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg, he described the rumours of defection as baseless. In the past many days, rumours circulated on social media of the possible implosion in the ruling party.
“Would I have been sitting in these functions if my MLA were leaving the party? These are baseless things (spread) by those parties who helped the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections. We are not saying this, but it has been established by Right to Information (RTI),” he said, alluding to the RTI disclosure that PDP had not appointed polling agents in Rajya Sabha elections in 2025.
In the polls, NC, which had the support of 59 MLAs, won three seats, while the BJP, which had only 28 MLAs, won a single seat, triggering suspicion of “horse trading” of the four extra non-BJP votes the saffron party secured to win the sole seat.
“There is no MLA in the National Conference who will leave the party to support the BJP,” Abdullah added.
The chief minister denied accusations of being “silent” on Union Territory issues, maintaining that his government operates independently of external organisations.
Earlier, the Chief Minister said that he would want to burst like a cloudburst but did not find the place appropriate amid students at the government degree college.
On reopening of tourist places, he said that many have opened after discussing the issue in the legislative assembly. The remaining places shut in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack will also be reopened gradually, Abdullah added.
The Chief Minister questioned the process adopted by the Supreme Court for hearing people who were deleted from electoral rolls after elections were over in West Bengal.
Ninety lakh people were purged from the rolls following the Election Commission’s SIR in Bengal, which saw the BJP sweep the recent legislative assembly elections, ousting the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Of these voters, over 60 lakh were declared deceased, while the rest, 27 lakh, are under scrutiny by the Election Commission’s tribunal, which was set up on the Supreme Court’s orders. But only a small portion of them could be reinstated before the polls.
“None can deny that wrong has happened in West Bengal. So many voters were removed from the voter list. The (Supreme) Court said that we will listen to them after the election. What's the point of hearing them now? The election is over and they didn't get a chance to vote,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the BJP succeeded in winning the election by carrying out the SIR exercise, but its impact has to be seen in the rest of the country.
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