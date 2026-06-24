'Baseless': BJP Madhya Pradesh Chief On Congress Allegations Against CM Mohan Yadav
Khandelwal said Congress was carrying out "false propaganda" against Yadav because it was "not able to tolerate the leadership of those belonging to backward classes".
Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the serious allegations made by Congress against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding purchase of land near the master plan development area.
BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, in a press conference on Tuesday, termed the allegations as "completely false" and accused the Congress party of misleading the public.
On Tuesday, Congress State President Jitu Patwari held a press conference and made serious allegations against CM Yadav of purchasing 335 acres of land in the name of various family members.
Khandelwal refuted these allegations and said that the Congress Party is "creating confusion". He targeted Congress and gave details of the land purchased before Yadav became the CM of the state.
"In 2023, our CM had filed his declaration, he had 17 acres of land then. There has been no change in that possession. His wife Seema Yadav has 12.29 acres land. In 2026 it has not changed," he said.
"They have alleged that in 2023, CM had purchased 68 acres of land in the name of a company Siddhi Vinayak. The CM had resigned from the post of director in 2017. For his son Vaibhav who had 16 acres of land prior to 2023, it is the same even after his father became the CM. All this land was purchased before the master plan was initiated. Seema did purchase 10 acres of agricultural land for their daughter-in-law Shalini, at the time of their son's wedding, which was recent. This land also is outside the demarcation of the master plan," Khandelwal said.
Speaking about the relatives, Khandelwal claimed the CM had no connect with them and the information he has received from the family members was they will challenge the false claims in the court.
"The allegations made by the Congress Party against our popular Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav are completely wrong and baseless. Congress leaders are trying to create confusion, there is no truth in this at all," he said.
Khandelwal said Congress was carrying out "false propaganda" against Yadav because the opposition is "not able to tolerate the leadership of those belonging to backward classes".
"Every time this state has elected a backward class CM, be it Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhand or Mohan Yadav, the Congress party has through devious means tried to malign these leaders."
Read More: