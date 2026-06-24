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'Baseless': BJP Madhya Pradesh Chief On Congress Allegations Against CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the serious allegations made by Congress against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding purchase of land near the master plan development area.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, in a press conference on Tuesday, termed the allegations as "completely false" and accused the Congress party of misleading the public.

On Tuesday, Congress State President Jitu Patwari held a press conference and made serious allegations against CM Yadav of purchasing 335 acres of land in the name of various family members.

Khandelwal refuted these allegations and said that the Congress Party is "creating confusion". He targeted Congress and gave details of the land purchased before Yadav became the CM of the state.

"In 2023, our CM had filed his declaration, he had 17 acres of land then. There has been no change in that possession. His wife Seema Yadav has 12.29 acres land. In 2026 it has not changed," he said.