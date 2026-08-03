Barwani Hospital Under Fire After Woman's Body Allegedly Left On Floor Overnight, Family Protests
According to the family, 58-year-old Radhabai, a resident of Navalpura, was brought to the hospital on Sunday evening after being injured in a road accident.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Barwani: A district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani has come under scrutiny after the family of a deceased woman alleged that her body was left on the floor of the post-mortem room overnight and was found covered with ants the next morning.
According to the family, 58-year-old Radhabai, a resident of Navalpura, was brought to the hospital on Sunday evening after being injured in a road accident. She succumbed to her injuries at around 6:30 PM.
Her body was shifted to the hospital's post-mortem room. However, the family alleged that no post-mortem was conducted until Monday morning and that the body was on the floor throughout the night. They further said that despite the hospital having a freezer for preserving bodies, it was not used.
When the family arrived at the hospital on Monday morning for the post-mortem, they were reportedly informed that the doctor had not yet arrived. They alleged that repeated calls to doctors and hospital officials went unanswered.
On entering the post-mortem room, the family said they found ants crawling over the woman's face, hands and other parts of her body while the body lay on the floor.
The deceased woman's son, Rahul, alleged that his mother's body had been left unattended throughout the night. Following the incident, Vishnu Bande, a representative of the local MLA, visited the hospital and accused the hospital management of negligence.
A team of hospital doctors reached the spot and attempted to pacify the agitating family. The hospital administration assured them that the matter would be investigated.
Civil Surgeon Dr Manoj Khanna said he was not aware of the incident earlier. He said that if negligence in handling the body is established, a departmental inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.
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