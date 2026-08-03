ETV Bharat / state

Barwani Hospital Under Fire After Woman's Body Allegedly Left On Floor Overnight, Family Protests

Barwani: A district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani has come under scrutiny after the family of a deceased woman alleged that her body was left on the floor of the post-mortem room overnight and was found covered with ants the next morning.

According to the family, 58-year-old Radhabai, a resident of Navalpura, was brought to the hospital on Sunday evening after being injured in a road accident. She succumbed to her injuries at around 6:30 PM.

Her body was shifted to the hospital's post-mortem room. However, the family alleged that no post-mortem was conducted until Monday morning and that the body was on the floor throughout the night. They further said that despite the hospital having a freezer for preserving bodies, it was not used.

When the family arrived at the hospital on Monday morning for the post-mortem, they were reportedly informed that the doctor had not yet arrived. They alleged that repeated calls to doctors and hospital officials went unanswered.