Barun Biswas Murder: Mamata Named 'Conspirator' In Activist-Teacher Killing Case
Activist Nandadulal Das lodged a formal complaint, naming Mamata Banerjee and Jyotipriya Mallick as key figures who allegedly helped cover up the murder.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been named an alleged conspirator in the 2012 murder case of activist teacher Barun Biswas. An associate and fellow campaigner of Biswas filed a formal complaint at the Bongaon police station, accusing Banerjee and former minister Jyotipriya Mallick of shielding the real culprits and suppressing a proper investigation
Activist Nandadulal Das lodged a formal complaint with the Bongaon superintendent of police, naming Mamata Banerjee and Jyotipriya Mallick as key figures who allegedly helped cover up the murder.
Barun Biswas's family has long accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing to deliver justice or properly probe the masterminds behind the July 5, 2012 killing near Gobardanga railway station.
The legal proceedings have seen renewed momentum with the appointment of a special public prosecutor, and ongoing court hearings are reviewing the newly submitted complaints and witness testimonies.
Earlier this month, family members of slain school teacher and anti-crime activist Barun Biswas approached West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeking a fresh SIT probe into his murder under the supervision of a retired Calcutta High Court judge. The demand comes a day ahead of the 14th death anniversary of Biswas, who was shot dead by assailants near Gobardanga railway station in North 24 Parganas district on July 5, 2012. A teacher at Kolkata's Mitra Institution, Biswas had earned recognition for his campaign against anti-social elements in the area.
A member of the family alleged that the investigation carried out over the years was "an eyewash" and demanded that it be reopened. The family member said, "We want the mystery behind Barun Biswas' murder to be fully uncovered. For years, what happened in the name of investigation was nothing but an eyewash. We have requested that a fresh SIT be constituted under the supervision of a retired High Court judge so that the truth comes out."
The family also alleged that former state minister Jyotipriya Mallick was the ‘mastermind’ behind the murder and he should be implicated. There was no immediate response from Mallick. Another family member said, "Our demand is simple. Everyone responsible for Barun's murder must be brought to justice. We believe the real conspirators have not been held accountable. We have come to the Chief Minister with the hope that a fresh investigation will finally ensure justice."
Activist Nandadulal Das said, "The murder of Barun Biswas was a political killing. The mastermind behind the murder was the then state food Minister, Jyotipriya Mallick, who enjoyed the backing of the then Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Consequently, the Chief Minister hastily ordered a CID investigation to shield the actual perpetrators. Instead of cooperating with the investigation, the CID intimidated members of the protest forum—including Barun Biswas's elder brother, Asit Biswas—in an attempt to silence them.”
Das further said that he had submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police in Bongaon, arguing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee deployed the CID to protect Jyotipriya Mallick and cover up the true culprits.
“The former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s name should also be recorded in the list of conspirators,” he added. Bongaon District Police sources confirmed that Nandadulal Das's complaint has been forwarded to the officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).