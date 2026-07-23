ETV Bharat / state

Barun Biswas Murder: Mamata Named 'Conspirator' In Activist-Teacher Killing Case

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been named an alleged conspirator in the 2012 murder case of activist teacher Barun Biswas. An associate and fellow campaigner of Biswas filed a formal complaint at the Bongaon police station, accusing Banerjee and former minister Jyotipriya Mallick of shielding the real culprits and suppressing a proper investigation

Activist Nandadulal Das lodged a formal complaint with the Bongaon superintendent of police, naming Mamata Banerjee and Jyotipriya Mallick as key figures who allegedly helped cover up the murder.

Barun Biswas's family has long accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing to deliver justice or properly probe the masterminds behind the July 5, 2012 killing near Gobardanga railway station.

The legal proceedings have seen renewed momentum with the appointment of a special public prosecutor, and ongoing court hearings are reviewing the newly submitted complaints and witness testimonies.

Earlier this month, family members of slain school teacher and anti-crime activist Barun Biswas approached West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeking a fresh SIT probe into his murder under the supervision of a retired Calcutta High Court judge. The demand comes a day ahead of the 14th death anniversary of Biswas, who was shot dead by assailants near Gobardanga railway station in North 24 Parganas district on July 5, 2012. A teacher at Kolkata's Mitra Institution, Biswas had earned recognition for his campaign against anti-social elements in the area.