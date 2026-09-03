ETV Bharat / state

Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Police Submits 702-Page Chargesheet Within 60 Days

Baruipur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Baruipur District Police has filed a 702-page chargesheet after completing the investigation into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Suryapur in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas district, officials said.

Police sources said that the chargesheet was submitted to the special POCSO court in Baruipur within 60 days of the incident. The chargesheet was presented at the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Court on August 31. The SIT claimed that the crucial stages of the investigation were concluded and the chargesheet filed within eight weeks of the registration of the complaint.

A police official said, all precautions are being taken to ensure the minor's identity is not revealed during the investigation and trial proceedings. The completion of the investigation and filing of the chargesheet are viewed as significant step, he said.

Cases were initially registered against four accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police sources indicate that charges have been filed under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 140(3) (kidnapping and murder), 65(1) (outraging modesty and attempted rape), 70(2) (gang rape), 103(1) (murder), 238 (destruction of evidence), and 61 (criminal acts) of the BNS. Additionally, a case has been registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act regarding the sexual assault of the minor.

On the night of July 4, a minor girl from Suryapur area of ​​Baruipur went missing. Her family members began searching for her. The next morning, her body was recovered from a local pond. The incident caused a stir in the area. Allegations of rape and murder emerged based on the family's complaint and the preliminary investigation.