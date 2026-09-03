Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Police Submits 702-Page Chargesheet Within 60 Days
One of four suspects, Prabhas Mondal, was killed in police encounter on July 8 when he allegedly snatched weapon and opened fire during crime-scene reconstruction.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Baruipur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Baruipur District Police has filed a 702-page chargesheet after completing the investigation into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Suryapur in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas district, officials said.
Police sources said that the chargesheet was submitted to the special POCSO court in Baruipur within 60 days of the incident. The chargesheet was presented at the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Court on August 31. The SIT claimed that the crucial stages of the investigation were concluded and the chargesheet filed within eight weeks of the registration of the complaint.
A police official said, all precautions are being taken to ensure the minor's identity is not revealed during the investigation and trial proceedings. The completion of the investigation and filing of the chargesheet are viewed as significant step, he said.
Cases were initially registered against four accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police sources indicate that charges have been filed under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 140(3) (kidnapping and murder), 65(1) (outraging modesty and attempted rape), 70(2) (gang rape), 103(1) (murder), 238 (destruction of evidence), and 61 (criminal acts) of the BNS. Additionally, a case has been registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act regarding the sexual assault of the minor.
On the night of July 4, a minor girl from Suryapur area of Baruipur went missing. Her family members began searching for her. The next morning, her body was recovered from a local pond. The incident caused a stir in the area. Allegations of rape and murder emerged based on the family's complaint and the preliminary investigation.
Following the death of Prabhas Mondal, one of the four accused in the case, charges were filed against the remaining three accused - Kabir Molla, Ananda Sardar, and Dibakar Sardar.
An SIT was formed to handle the case including, initiating searches, interrogations, and the collection of evidence across multiple locations. Investigators examined various leads and arrested four suspects. Charges, including sexual assault on a minor and murder, were brought against them.
During the investigation, one of the accused, Prabhas Mondal, died in police firing on the night of July 8 while being taken for crime-scene reconstruction. He allegedly snatched a service weapon from a police personnel and attempted to open fire. Police returned fire to bring the situation under control, resulting in Prabhas's death. This incident sparked considerable questioning and discussion at the time.
Meanwhile, the preliminary post-mortem report revealed vital information for the investigation. The report indicated that the minor was still alive when she was stuffed into a sack and thrown into the pond. The report also highlighted that she had been subjected to horrific torture prior to this.
The report noted injuries to the minor's genitals and signs of trauma to her head. According to the doctors, excessive blood loss and asphyxiation due to drowning were the probable causes of death. The investigation proceeded based on information gathered from the scene after the body was recovered, the post-mortem report, and other evidences, the official added.
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