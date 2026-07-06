'Severe Head Injury, Bite Marks, Sexual Assault': Preliminary Autopsy Report Of Baruipur Minor Girl
Preliminary autopsy report indicates the girl was drowned alive and there was excessive bleeding from head injury, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Kolkata: The preliminary post-mortem report of the 12-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sack from a pond in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, indicated head injuries, sexual assault and drowning, police said on Monday.
The girl had gone missing on Saturday after leaving home to buy a birthday gift for a friend, and her body was fished out of a pond, around 25 km from Kolkata, on Sunday. Her family had earlier lodged a missing report with the police.
Police have arrested the key accused, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three. A senior officer said the investigation is at a crucial stage and the preliminary post-mortem findings were being matched with other materials collected during the probe.
According to a senior police officer, the preliminary post-mortem found injury marks on the girl's private parts, along with scratch and bite marks on different parts of her body. It also indicated that her head had either been hit with a heavy object or banged against a hard surface, the officer said, citing the report.
The report also suggested that the girl was alive when she was thrown into the pond, as water was found in her lungs and stomach during the examination. Police sources said the findings further indicated that excessive bleeding from the head injury, along with drowning, led to her death. Immediately after the body was recovered, a mob lynched a man on suspicion of involvement in the girl's alleged rape and murder.
The officer said that the post-mortem report indicated that the minor girl died due to drowning following a head injury; she had been rendered unconscious by a blow to the head before being thrown into the pond. Water was found in her stomach and lungs. The preliminary report stated that the cause of death was a combination of excessive bleeding from the head wound and drowning. Furthermore, the report noted that she was alive when she was thrown into the pond.
Although initially only a murder case was registered, stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added following the discovery of preliminary evidence of sexual assault in the post-mortem report.
"All aspects of the abuse inflicted on the minor are being examined, and relevant legal sections are being added based on the evidence," an investigator said.
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