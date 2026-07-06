ETV Bharat / state

'Severe Head Injury, Bite Marks, Sexual Assault': Preliminary Autopsy Report Of Baruipur Minor Girl

Residents gather during a protest demanding justice after the body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in the Suryapur area of Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district, on Sunday, July 5, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The preliminary post-mortem report of the 12-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sack from a pond in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, indicated head injuries, sexual assault and drowning, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone missing on Saturday after leaving home to buy a birthday gift for a friend, and her body was fished out of a pond, around 25 km from Kolkata, on Sunday. Her family had earlier lodged a missing report with the police.

Police have arrested the key accused, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three. A senior officer said the investigation is at a crucial stage and the preliminary post-mortem findings were being matched with other materials collected during the probe.

According to a senior police officer, the preliminary post-mortem found injury marks on the girl's private parts, along with scratch and bite marks on different parts of her body. It also indicated that her head had either been hit with a heavy object or banged against a hard surface, the officer said, citing the report.