Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Bengal CM Reviews SIT's Probe Before Meeting Victim's Family
Earlier on Monday, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari vowed to seek capital punishment for the culprits for the heinous crime.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will travel to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district to meet the family of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, on Tuesday.
Prior to this, he held a meeting with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and senior police officers in Nabanna to review the ongoing probe into the case.
Adhikari, on Monday, vowed to seek capital punishment for the culprits and said he will visit Baruipur Police Superintendent's office along with meeting the family members of the victim. CM has already spoken to the girl's father over phone on Sunday.
Baruipur had been on the boil over the last few days over the incident, which triggered protests across the area. On Monday, a decomposed body of a man was fished out of a pond, from where the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, and on Tuesday, a teenage footballer was hacked to death in this place.
This spate of back-to-back crimes has raised serious questions regarding the role of the local police and the overall law-and-order situation. Against the backdrop of mounting concern, the CM's meeting at Nabanna followed by his visit to Baruipur is considered to be of immense administrative significance.
Earlier on Monday, the preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl indicated head injuries, sexual assault and drowning. The girl had gone missing on Saturday after leaving home to buy a birthday gift for a friend, and her body was recovered on Sunday.
Police have arrested the key accused, taking the total number of arrests to three. A senior officer said the investigation was at a crucial stage and that the preliminary post-mortem findings were being matched with other material collected during the probe.
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