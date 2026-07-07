ETV Bharat / state

Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Bengal CM Reviews SIT's Probe Before Meeting Victim's Family

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will travel to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district to meet the family of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, on Tuesday.

Prior to this, he held a meeting with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and senior police officers in Nabanna to review the ongoing probe into the case.

Adhikari, on Monday, vowed to seek capital punishment for the culprits and said he will visit Baruipur Police Superintendent's office along with meeting the family members of the victim. CM has already spoken to the girl's father over phone on Sunday.

Baruipur had been on the boil over the last few days over the incident, which triggered protests across the area. On Monday, a decomposed body of a man was fished out of a pond, from where the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, and on Tuesday, a teenage footballer was hacked to death in this place.