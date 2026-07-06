Baruipur Minor Girl's Death: One More Arrested; Three Detained
Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the unrest and vandalism by examining CCTV footage, videos captured on mobile phones, and other digital evidence.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Kolkata: The six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged rape nd murder of a 12-year-old girl at Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas has arrested one more accused on Monday, taking the total arrests to two.
Sources said three persons have been detained following overnight searches by SIT personnel. "We have taken steps to restore peace in the area. Forensic examinations of the crime scene are also being conducted," an official from the Baruipur district police said on condition of anonymity.
The first accused, who was arrested on Sunday evening, revealed vital information during interrogation, which helped police to nab the second accused. Both the accused will now be presented before a district court on Monday to seek police custody for further probe. However, the police have declined to identify the two arrested persons until they are produced in court.
Sources at the CID headquarters, Bhavani Bhawan, said the investigation team, led by Baruipur ASP Pinaki Dutta, is examining various aspects of the incident and conducting searches at multiple locations to locate other suspects at large.
The police have registered three separate cases in the incident. One for the sexual assault and murder of the minor girl and two suo motu cases for taking the law into one's own hands, destruction of public property, attacks on the police, road and rail blockades, and the death of an accused in a mob lynching.
Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the unrest and vandalism by examining CCTV footage, videos captured on mobile phones, and other digital evidence, police said.
Meanwhile, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita remains in force in the area since the incident came to light on Sunday to maintain law and order.
The body of the 12-year-old girl, who had been missing since Saturday, was recovered from a pond on Sunday morning, leading to a tense situation. A young man was also allegedly beaten to death by an agitated mob. The autopsy of the victim's body was completed on Sunday night, and police said the reason behind the murder, as well as whether she was raped before it, will be known only after the report is received, based on which another case will be registered.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the father of the victim on Sunday and assured the latter of a proper investigation into the matter. The family of the victim has been called to Bhavani Bhawan on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has alleged that a huge police deployment has been made in front of the residences of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, at Kalighat since Sunday evening to deliberately prevent them from reaching Baruipur and meeting the family members of the victim.
However, a senior state BJP leader said neither the police nor the administration has stopped Mamata from leaving her home. "Her claim is completely baseless," he added.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh faced criticism from netizens for not visiting Baruipur despite the area falling under her constituency.