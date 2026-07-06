ETV Bharat / state

Baruipur Minor Girl's Death: One More Arrested; Three Detained

Kolkata: The six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged rape nd murder of a 12-year-old girl at Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas has arrested one more accused on Monday, taking the total arrests to two.

Sources said three persons have been detained following overnight searches by SIT personnel. "We have taken steps to restore peace in the area. Forensic examinations of the crime scene are also being conducted," an official from the Baruipur district police said on condition of anonymity.

The first accused, who was arrested on Sunday evening, revealed vital information during interrogation, which helped police to nab the second accused. Both the accused will now be presented before a district court on Monday to seek police custody for further probe. However, the police have declined to identify the two arrested persons until they are produced in court.

Sources at the CID headquarters, Bhavani Bhawan, said the investigation team, led by Baruipur ASP Pinaki Dutta, is examining various aspects of the incident and conducting searches at multiple locations to locate other suspects at large.

The police have registered three separate cases in the incident. One for the sexual assault and murder of the minor girl and two suo motu cases for taking the law into one's own hands, destruction of public property, attacks on the police, road and rail blockades, and the death of an accused in a mob lynching.

Efforts are underway to identify those involved in the unrest and vandalism by examining CCTV footage, videos captured on mobile phones, and other digital evidence, police said.