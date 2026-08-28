Chhattisgarh Jails Witness Bond Of Sibling Love And Respect On Raksha Bandhan
While some held Rakhis, others looked forward to the joy of meeting their brothers, while a few reflected the pain of separation.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Raipur: Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in various Central Jails across Chhattisgarh on Friday.
Women queued up at the prisons since morning. While some held Rakhis, others looked forward to the joy of meeting their brothers, while a few reflected the pain of separation.
Special arrangements were made for Raksha Bandhan in Chhattisgarh's Central Jail at Raipur where counter was set up outside for registering girls and women with their identity cards. Prisoners were seated in shifts in a large hall, where sisters sat in front of their brothers and tied Rakhi on their wrists.
Raipur Central Jail Superintendent Yogesh Singh Kshatriya said like every year, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters came to Raipur Central Jail to tie rakhi to their brothers. "Raipur Central Jail has a large number of male prisoners, and as a result, the number of sisters of male prisoners is also very high. In view of this, strict and robust security arrangements were made. Sisters started arriving since 8 am to tie rakhis," he said.
Similar arrangements were made in Durg Central Jail. "My brother has been in jail for two months. I pray for him to get out of jail, walk on the right path, and give a new direction to his life," said Urmila, a prisoner's sister
According to Jail Superintendent Manish Sambhakar, approximately 1,700 sisters arrived in the jail to tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists. The jail houses approximately 2,400 inmates, both male and female.
For security, female guards were stationed inside and male police personnel outside. Mobile phones were not allowed inside. Sweets brought by the sisters were also checked before being delivered to the prisoners, he said.
Girls and women arrived at Ramanujganj District Jail early in the morning to tie Rakhi to their brothers. The sisters were visibly emotional after meeting them. Similar scenes were witnessed in Jagdalpur.
An emotional picture of the unbreakable bond between brother and sister at the sub-jail located at MCB District Headquarters, Manendragarh where sisters began arriving early in the morning to tie Rakhi on the wrists of their imprisoned brothers. Under the leadership of Deputy Jailer Sanjay Kumar, necessary arrangements were made for the sisters, including an aarti thali.
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