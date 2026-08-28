ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Jails Witness Bond Of Sibling Love And Respect On Raksha Bandhan

Raipur: Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in various Central Jails across Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Women queued up at the prisons since morning. While some held Rakhis, others looked forward to the joy of meeting their brothers, while a few reflected the pain of separation.

Special arrangements were made for Raksha Bandhan in Chhattisgarh's Central Jail at Raipur where counter was set up outside for registering girls and women with their identity cards. Prisoners were seated in shifts in a large hall, where sisters sat in front of their brothers and tied Rakhi on their wrists.

Raipur Central Jail Superintendent Yogesh Singh Kshatriya said like every year, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters came to Raipur Central Jail to tie rakhi to their brothers. "Raipur Central Jail has a large number of male prisoners, and as a result, the number of sisters of male prisoners is also very high. In view of this, strict and robust security arrangements were made. Sisters started arriving since 8 am to tie rakhis," he said.

Similar arrangements were made in Durg Central Jail. "My brother has been in jail for two months. I pray for him to get out of jail, walk on the right path, and give a new direction to his life," said Urmila, a prisoner's sister