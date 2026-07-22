ETV Bharat / state

Barmer Nurse Arrested For Blackmailing Doctor To Extort Rs 2 Crore

Barmer: A sensational case has come to light in Barmer district, involving the alleged extortion of Rs 2 crore from a doctor at a private hospital through blackmail. Based on the doctor's complaint, the police have arrested a nurse and initiated an investigation. The accused nurse has categorically denied all allegations, terming them baseless.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya said the doctor reported being blackmailed by a nurse employed at the private hospital, who had allegedly threatened to make his private photos and videos viral. The doctor alleged that the nurse, who has been working at the hospital since 2016, had extorted a total of Rs 2 crore from him over time. The complaint further alleges that on Tuesday, the nurse visited the doctor's home and took Rs 12,000 from his wallet.

The ASP stated that a case has been registered based on the doctor's complaint, and a police team has been formed to investigate the matter. Preliminary findings substantiated the allegations against the nurse, leading to her arrest.