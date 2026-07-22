Barmer Nurse Arrested For Blackmailing Doctor To Extort Rs 2 Crore
The nurse, a colleague of the doctor at a private hospital, has been accused of threatening to release his private photos and videos as blackmail.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Barmer: A sensational case has come to light in Barmer district, involving the alleged extortion of Rs 2 crore from a doctor at a private hospital through blackmail. Based on the doctor's complaint, the police have arrested a nurse and initiated an investigation. The accused nurse has categorically denied all allegations, terming them baseless.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya said the doctor reported being blackmailed by a nurse employed at the private hospital, who had allegedly threatened to make his private photos and videos viral. The doctor alleged that the nurse, who has been working at the hospital since 2016, had extorted a total of Rs 2 crore from him over time. The complaint further alleges that on Tuesday, the nurse visited the doctor's home and took Rs 12,000 from his wallet.
The ASP stated that a case has been registered based on the doctor's complaint, and a police team has been formed to investigate the matter. Preliminary findings substantiated the allegations against the nurse, leading to her arrest.
The police are also investigating the nature of the relationship between the doctor and the nurse. Officers have recovered Rs 17,000 from the accused nurse. She is accused of extorting money by threatening to circulate the doctor's private photos and videos, and to file a legal case against him.
Following her arrest, the police took the accused nurse for a medical examination. Throughout this period, the nurse maintained that all allegations leveled by the doctor were baseless. She claimed that the doctor was making false accusations to save himself and asserted that the truth would be revealed once the investigation concludes. The police are currently investigating the entire matter.
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