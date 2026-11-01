Reading Of Obscene Material, Forced Haircuts: Rajasthan Medical College Initiates Disciplinary Action Against 80 Students
Action was initiated against senior MBBS students after complaints of forcing juniors to read obscene material and subjecting them to forced haircuts, reports Chagan.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Barmer: The Barmer Medical College has initiated disciplinary action against about 80 MBBS students for indulging in ragging of junior students.
College principal Dr Anoop Gurjar said that some students have been permanently expelled from the hostel.
Action was initiated against senior students after complaints of forcing juniors to read obscene material and subjecting some to forced haircuts.
Further, students were taken to a location known as the "White House", which is a room located in a secluded area, approximately three kilometers away from the medical college, and asked to follow demeaning instructions.
Regarding the matter, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought a report from the college administration.
College principal Gurjar said that acting on the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Committee, disciplinary action has been initiated against about 80 students, while five to seven students have been permanently expelled from the hostel.
Medical college authorities have barred students from participating in academic activities for seven to 30 working days.
Gurjar said the students have been prohibited from taking part in cultural and sports activities for one year, and the college administration has submitted a report on the matter to the NMC.
College principal further said that an investigation has revealed the existence of separate WhatsApp groups for senior and junior students, and a PDF containing offensive language was circulated within these groups. "These activities took place via online platforms."
However, over the allegations about hair being forcibly cut, officials clarified that no such incident took place on campus and a student got a haircut at a salon outside.
Gurjar, however, said that with a focus on student safety and amenities, separate hostel facilities remain available for male and female students.
"CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the campus. Every security guard has been equipped with a walkie-talkie to facilitate the immediate exchange of information," said Gurjar.
The college principal further said that he has been personally conducting rounds of the hostels every evening to interact with the students and listen to their concerns.
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