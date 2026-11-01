ETV Bharat / state

Reading Of Obscene Material, Forced Haircuts: Rajasthan Medical College Initiates Disciplinary Action Against 80 Students

Barmer: The Barmer Medical College has initiated disciplinary action against about 80 MBBS students for indulging in ragging of junior students.

College principal Dr Anoop Gurjar said that some students have been permanently expelled from the hostel.

Action was initiated against senior students after complaints of forcing juniors to read obscene material and subjecting some to forced haircuts.

Further, students were taken to a location known as the "White House", which is a room located in a secluded area, approximately three kilometers away from the medical college, and asked to follow demeaning instructions.

Regarding the matter, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought a report from the college administration.

College principal Gurjar said that acting on the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Committee, disciplinary action has been initiated against about 80 students, while five to seven students have been permanently expelled from the hostel.

Medical college authorities have barred students from participating in academic activities for seven to 30 working days.

Gurjar said the students have been prohibited from taking part in cultural and sports activities for one year, and the college administration has submitted a report on the matter to the NMC.