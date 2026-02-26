ETV Bharat / state

Crude Oil Leaks From Field In Rajasthan's Barmer Raising Environmental Concerns

Bayatu MLA Harish Chaudhary raised the issue of ongoing blasting, land subsidence, crude oil leakage, and potential environmental crisis in the Mangala Oil Field and Aishwarya Oil Field at Barmer district through an adjournment motion in the Assembly on Thursday.

The employees of the company are digging a makeshift pit and transporting the crude oil to tankers, but the source of the leak has not yet been ascertained even as farmers alleged that their crops have been damaged.

Barmer : Crude oil has been leaking from a field near Wellpad no 8 of the Aishwarya Oil Field in Kawas of Rajasthan's Barmer district for the last four days.

Chaudhary said industrial activities in the oil supply areas of Barmer district pose a serious threat to the safety of villagers, farmers, and public infrastructure. Over the last few years, complaints have been received regarding damage to residential buildings, school campuses, and health institutions due to frequent earthquakes, explosions, and land subsidence in Chhitar Ka Paar, Kaukheda, and surrounding villages, including Kawas, he said.

The legislator said on February 24, a crack suddenly appeared in a farmer's land near Wellpad-8 of the Aishwarya Oil Field in Kawas, leading to a crude oil leak that could not be fully controlled for more than 48 hours. He said in a bid to stop the flow of oil, a temporary drain approximately 100 meters long was constructed to divert the oil and collect it through vacuum tankers. Although production was halted as a precaution, the failure to immediately identify the actual source of the leak raises serious questions about the safety and disaster management system, he said.

Chaudhary said blasting and oil production activities in the area are creating serious problems including the potential impact on agricultural land fertility, the risk of groundwater and drinking water sources being polluted, cracks and structural damage to residential buildings, and a direct threat to the safety and health of villagers. He said that reports of previous surveys and investigations have not been made public, leading to growing distrust and anxiety among the local population.

Through an adjournment motion in the House, Chaudhary demanded that the government make public all survey and investigation reports conducted in the area so far. "An independent, high-level scientific investigation of recent incidents should be conducted along with a third-party audit of soil, groundwater, and environmental impact. Regular safety audits of pipelines, wellheads, and blasting processes should be made mandatory," he said.