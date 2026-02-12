Barmer Court Awards Life Sentence To Eight In 2023 Murder Case
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Barmer: Eight people, including two women, were awarded life terms by the additional district and sessions court in Barmer, along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each in a murder case dating back to 2023. In case of non-payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional rigorous imprisonment of one year, the order stated.
Additional public prosecutor Anamika Sandhu said on May 24, 2023, the injured Pataram gave a written statement given at the hospital that he went to his daughter's home in Barmer from Jodhpur the previous day and was staying at the house of Anit, the sister-in-law of his daughter. Besides her, Zarina, the wife of Bhairaram, was also present. Anita's children and her son, Madan, were also sleeping there.
At midnight, Anita's husband, Rawatram alias Raju, Shankara, Kanaram, Irfan, Vashiram, Bhairaram, Zarina, and Tagi, along with others, turned up in a vehicle armed with weapons as part of a criminal conspiracy. Upon arrival, the accused fatally attacked Madan and killed him. When Pataram tried to intervene, he was also attacked. Presuming him dead, the accused fled the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Madan dead. Pataram, who sustained a serious injury, died undergoing treatment approximately 11 months later.
Sandu said a case was registered at the Sadar police station based on Pataram's written statement, and an investigation was initiated. It was revealed during the investigation that a land dispute and family suspicions were behind the incident, although no concrete evidence of an illicit relationship could be presented in court. The investigating officer filed a charge sheet naming the accused in court. During the hearing, the prosecution recorded the statements of 33 witnesses and presented 147 documents and 21 objects as evidence, she added.
Sandhu further said that after hearing both parties, additional district and sessions judge Piyush Chaudhary sentenced the accused to life.
