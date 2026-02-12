ETV Bharat / state

Barmer Court Awards Life Sentence To Eight In 2023 Murder Case

Barmer: Eight people, including two women, were awarded life terms by the additional district and sessions court in Barmer, along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each in a murder case dating back to 2023. In case of non-payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional rigorous imprisonment of one year, the order stated.

Additional public prosecutor Anamika Sandhu said on May 24, 2023, the injured Pataram gave a written statement given at the hospital that he went to his daughter's home in Barmer from Jodhpur the previous day and was staying at the house of Anit, the sister-in-law of his daughter. Besides her, Zarina, the wife of Bhairaram, was also present. Anita's children and her son, Madan, were also sleeping there.

At midnight, Anita's husband, Rawatram alias Raju, Shankara, Kanaram, Irfan, Vashiram, Bhairaram, Zarina, and Tagi, along with others, turned up in a vehicle armed with weapons as part of a criminal conspiracy. Upon arrival, the accused fatally attacked Madan and killed him. When Pataram tried to intervene, he was also attacked. Presuming him dead, the accused fled the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Madan dead. Pataram, who sustained a serious injury, died undergoing treatment approximately 11 months later.