Barely Hours After Oath, Keralam Governor Faces Food-Freedom Storm; Congress Cries Foul
Congress leader Venugopal accuses Mathur of pushing a ‘saffron agenda’ over vegetarian-only kitchen directive; Chennithala questions interference, while Lok Bhavan denies food restrictions on employees
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Barely hours after Om Prakash Mathur was sworn in as Keralam’s 29th Governor, a reported vegetarian-only kitchen directive at Lok Bhavan triggered a political storm, with the Congress accusing him of interfering with individual food choices and attempting to impose a particular cultural agenda on the state.
All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal launched a sharp attack on Friday, alleging that the reported move threatened the food freedom of Malayalis and reflected what he described as the “unconstitutional interests” of the Sangh Parivar.
However, Lok Bhavan has denied imposing any food restrictions on its employees, adding a fresh twist to the controversy over the alleged directive.
In a social media post, Venugopal, Congres MP representing Alappuzha constituency, said Keralam’s diverse food culture was deeply rooted in its social and cultural traditions, with vegetarian and non-vegetarian food forming part of everyday life.
“Those who snatched votes and struck at the very roots of a citizen’s democratic rights are now preparing to take away food freedom as well,” he said.
Pointing to Keralam’s long coastline and its rich fish-consuming traditions, the Congress leader said no authority could dictate what people should eat.
He maintained that the Governor was free to follow a vegetarian diet but argued that his personal preferences should not determine the food served in the Lok Bhavan kitchen, which also caters to employees.
Venugopal alleged that the reported directive was an attempt to introduce a saffron agenda in Kerala and warned against the imposition of uniformity in people’s lifestyles.
“Food freedom is the right of every individual. The Governor of Keralam must withdraw from any action that curtails this freedom,” he said.
Home Minister Questions Alleged Interference
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: On reports that Governor Om Prakash Mathur directed that only vegetarian food be served at Lok Bhavan, State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala says, "Every citizen has the right to decide what to wear, what to eat and what to say. I do not understand why the Governor would interfere in these matters. He may be a vegetarian, and I am also a vegetarian, but my wife is not, because I have never asked her to become one. It is a matter of individual freedom. Why should we infringe on anyone’s freedom? This is not right, and he should rectify it."— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2026
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also questioned the reported move, stressing that food habits were a matter of individual choice.
“Every citizen has the right to decide what to wear, what to eat and what to say. I do not understand why the Governor would interfere in these matters,” he said.
Pointing out that personal dietary preferences need not be imposed on others, Chennithala said he was a vegetarian but had never asked his non-vegetarian wife to change her food habits.
“It is a matter of individual freedom. Why should we infringe on anyone’s freedom? This is not right, and he should rectify it,” the minister said.
New Governor’s First-Day Controversy
Shri @OmMathur_Raj was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Keralam at Lok Bhavan today. Hon'ble Chief Justice, Justice Soumen Sen, administered the oath of office in the presence of Hon'ble Speaker Shri @Thiruvanchoor, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @vdsatheesan, his cabinet colleagues, Hon'ble Sikkim Chief Minister Shri @PSTamangGolay, besides several other dignitaries, legislators, political leaders, and senior bureaucrats. #LokBhavan #OmPrakashMathur— Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 23, 2026
Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader and an RSS pracharak from Rajasthan, O P Mathur, who previously served as the Governor of Sikkim, was sworn in as Keralam’s 29th Governor on Friday. Keralam High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen administered the oath at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, ministers and elected representatives.
The reported dietary directive became a political flashpoint almost immediately after he assumed office, bringing questions of personal liberty, institutional practices and Keralam’s food culture into the spotlight.
With Lok Bhavan denying that employees face food restrictions, the key question is whether any formal directive was issued and, if so, what its precise scope was.
The controversy has already turned the new Governor’s first day in office into a political confrontation, with the Congress demanding respect for individual choice and the state government questioning the rationale behind the reported move.
Also read
Om Prakash Mathur Sworn In As 29th Governor Of Keralam
CMRL Bribery Case: Kerala HC Posts Vijayan, Family’s Appeals Against FIR Order To Oct 26