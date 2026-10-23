ETV Bharat / state

Barely Hours After Oath, Keralam Governor Faces Food-Freedom Storm; Congress Cries Foul

Om Prakash Mathur, who previously served as the Governor of Sikkim, was sworn in as Kerala’s 29th Governor on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Barely hours after Om Prakash Mathur was sworn in as Keralam’s 29th Governor, a reported vegetarian-only kitchen directive at Lok Bhavan triggered a political storm, with the Congress accusing him of interfering with individual food choices and attempting to impose a particular cultural agenda on the state.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal launched a sharp attack on Friday, alleging that the reported move threatened the food freedom of Malayalis and reflected what he described as the “unconstitutional interests” of the Sangh Parivar.

However, Lok Bhavan has denied imposing any food restrictions on its employees, adding a fresh twist to the controversy over the alleged directive.

In a social media post, Venugopal, Congres MP representing Alappuzha constituency, said Keralam’s diverse food culture was deeply rooted in its social and cultural traditions, with vegetarian and non-vegetarian food forming part of everyday life.

“Those who snatched votes and struck at the very roots of a citizen’s democratic rights are now preparing to take away food freedom as well,” he said.

Pointing to Keralam’s long coastline and its rich fish-consuming traditions, the Congress leader said no authority could dictate what people should eat.

He maintained that the Governor was free to follow a vegetarian diet but argued that his personal preferences should not determine the food served in the Lok Bhavan kitchen, which also caters to employees.

Venugopal alleged that the reported directive was an attempt to introduce a saffron agenda in Kerala and warned against the imposition of uniformity in people’s lifestyles.

“Food freedom is the right of every individual. The Governor of Keralam must withdraw from any action that curtails this freedom,” he said.

Home Minister Questions Alleged Interference

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also questioned the reported move, stressing that food habits were a matter of individual choice.