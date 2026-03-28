Bareilly Student's Unique Device To Stop Railway Accidents Grabs Attention At India Innovates 2026
The 'Rail Track Alert System' by Siddharth Agarwal is equipped with a motorised sensor and rotates 360 degrees to continuously monitor the track's entire stretch.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A unique invention of a Class 12 student to thwart railway accidents captured everyone's attention at India Innovates 2026, held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, Siddharth Agarwal has developed a 'Rail Track Alert System' device designed to enhance railway track safety, a technology that could play a pivotal role in preventing accidents. The invention stands as a testament to the convergence of technology, safety, and human sensitivity.
Frequent incidents of animals straying onto railway tracks or anti-social elements placing objects on the tracks often lead to major accidents. Agarwal drew inspiration from these oft-reported incidents to devise the system, designed to be installed on poles beside railway tracks. Equipped with a motorised sensor, the device rotates 360 degrees to continuously monitor the entire stretch of the track. The moment an animal or a suspicious object is detected on the track, the system gets immediately activated.
Fusion of Drones and Sensors
The most distinctive feature of the device is its integrated drone system. As soon as the sensor identifies an animal on the track, an automated drone takes flight instantly and approaches the animal to release a lightweight dart carrying a harmless electric current, which generates a neural signal to scare the animal away. In this manner, animals can be safely removed from the tracks.
Warning System to Deter Human Interference
The device is designed to address not only animals but also human interference. If an individual attempts to place any object on the track, the system immediately switches into alert mode. An integrated speaker module issues a warning via a pre-recorded voice message: "You are under surveillance. Please do not place any objects here".
Agarwal explained that if the individual persists despite the warning, the system transmits an alert to the central control room. Subsequently, a notification is relayed to the locomotive pilot, enabling the train to be halted in time to avert a potential disaster.
An Innovation Inspired by Teachers
Agarwal revealed that the inspiration behind the device came from his teachers, who raised awareness of frequent accidents. Subsequently, he conducted research and developed a solution that is both practical and effective, gaining national recognition.
Agarwal has also filed a patent for the innovation, which has been published in the Patent Journal and is currently in the granting stage. The examination report is expected to be released shortly. This innovation could be implemented on a large scale in the future.
This device has already been showcased on various platforms. In December 2025, it secured the first prize in the "Physical AI" category at IIT Bombay. The project also received both accolades and awards at the CBSE National Exhibition, the INSPIRE District Level competition, and the RVM competitions.
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