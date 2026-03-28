ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly Student's Unique Device To Stop Railway Accidents Grabs Attention At India Innovates 2026

New Delhi: A unique invention of a Class 12 student to thwart railway accidents captured everyone's attention at India Innovates 2026, held at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, Siddharth Agarwal has developed a 'Rail Track Alert System' device designed to enhance railway track safety, a technology that could play a pivotal role in preventing accidents. The invention stands as a testament to the convergence of technology, safety, and human sensitivity.

Frequent incidents of animals straying onto railway tracks or anti-social elements placing objects on the tracks often lead to major accidents. Agarwal drew inspiration from these oft-reported incidents to devise the system, designed to be installed on poles beside railway tracks. Equipped with a motorised sensor, the device rotates 360 degrees to continuously monitor the entire stretch of the track. The moment an animal or a suspicious object is detected on the track, the system gets immediately activated.

The most distinctive feature of the device is its integrated drone system. (ETV Bharat)

Fusion of Drones and Sensors

The most distinctive feature of the device is its integrated drone system. As soon as the sensor identifies an animal on the track, an automated drone takes flight instantly and approaches the animal to release a lightweight dart carrying a harmless electric current, which generates a neural signal to scare the animal away. In this manner, animals can be safely removed from the tracks.