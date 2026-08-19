ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly Youth Accuses Girlfriend's Family Of 'Honour Killing'; Body Exhumed From Field Near Village

Bareilly: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and her body buried in a field near Anirudhpur Gautiya village under Aliganj police station area of Amla in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said.

The girl's body was exhumed on Tuesday evening following an investigation after a youth, who claimed to be the girl's lover, informed Bareilly police that his girlfriend had been murdered and her body buried in a field. "Hello! SSP sir, my girlfriend was murdered and her body has been buried in the fields," claimed the guy in the phone call to police.

Police sought permission from the District Magistrate (DM) before exhuming the body from the field. A forensic team collected evidence from the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.

According to police, the girl, a Class 10 student, was allegedly in a relationship with a young man from the same village.

The youth had contacted the SSP and said the girl had been missing since July 28. He alleged that she has been murdered and her body buried in a field, and accused Prempal Kashyap and his family of involvement.