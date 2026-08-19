Bareilly Youth Accuses Girlfriend's Family Of 'Honour Killing'; Body Exhumed From Field Near Village
"Hello! SSP sir, my girlfriend was murdered and her body has been buried in the fields," claimed the guy in a phone call to police.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Bareilly: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and her body buried in a field near Anirudhpur Gautiya village under Aliganj police station area of Amla in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said.
The girl's body was exhumed on Tuesday evening following an investigation after a youth, who claimed to be the girl's lover, informed Bareilly police that his girlfriend had been murdered and her body buried in a field. "Hello! SSP sir, my girlfriend was murdered and her body has been buried in the fields," claimed the guy in the phone call to police.
Police sought permission from the District Magistrate (DM) before exhuming the body from the field. A forensic team collected evidence from the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.
According to police, the girl, a Class 10 student, was allegedly in a relationship with a young man from the same village.
The youth had contacted the SSP and said the girl had been missing since July 28. He alleged that she has been murdered and her body buried in a field, and accused Prempal Kashyap and his family of involvement.
Police began investigation on the basis of his complaint and found that the girl had indeed been missing. Their suspicion grew after they found that her family had not filed a missing person complaint.
Suspecting a possible honour killing, police took the girl's uncle into custody and questioned him. He allegedly told police that family members had strangled the girl to death and buried her body in a field.
Police then sought permission from the DM to exhume the body in the presence of a magistrate. The body was recovered on Tuesday evening and sent for post-mortem.
Area Officer Hemant Upadhyay said, "The deceased girl is daughter of one Prempal Kashyap. She was murdered and buried in a field. Police took the permission of the DM, exhumed her body in the presence of the magistrate and sent it for post-mortem. Further legal action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report."
Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the girl may have been strangulated, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.