ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly Honour Killing: Father, Two Sons Remanded In Custody For Murdering Daughter Over Relationship

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Police have solved a murder case of a young woman and arrested her father along with her two brothers. According to police, the woman was in a relationship with a man, which her family strongly opposed. As a result, the father and his sons allegedly strangled her to death.

Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Anshika Verma said that the woman was in an affair with a man, which was opposed by her father and brothers. During the course of the dispute, the father, along with his sons, killed the woman. All three accused have been arrested and produced before the court.

According to information received by police, the woman, a resident of a village under Sirauli police station limits, was in a relationship with a young man from another community in the same village. When the family learned of it, her father and brothers repeatedly tried to persuade her to end the relationship.