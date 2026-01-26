ETV Bharat / state

Bareilly City Magistrate Resigns Over Disagreement With Govt Policies, 'Avimukteshwaranand Disciples' Insult'

Bareilly: Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri resigned from service on Monday citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new UGC regulations and the alleged assault on the disciples of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj of Jyotirmath during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, sent his resignation by e-mail to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, they said.

A resident of Kanpur Nagar, Agnihotri had earlier served as sub-divisional magistrate in key districts, including Unnao, Balrampur and Lucknow, and was known in administrative circles for his forthright views and strict work style.

In his resignation, Agnihotri said that when governments adopt policies that divide society and the nation, it becomes necessary to “awaken” them. He described the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules as a “black law”, alleging that they are vitiating the academic environment in colleges and should be withdrawn immediately.

The UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, notified on January 13, has sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. The new regulations — introduced to stop caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities — ask institutions to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to handle complaints, especially from SC, ST and OBC students.

Talking to reporters after attending the Republic Day function in the morning, Agnihotri alleged that the new UGC rules would lead to atrocities against Brahmins. The provisions were discriminatory and could lead to social unrest and internal discontent, he said.