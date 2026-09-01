Maharashtra: Barefoot Mother Runs Marathon In Saree To Fund Daughters’ Education, Finishes First
Ramabai works as a cook and labourer to support her family. Her husband died in an accident several years ago.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Beed: A 47-year-old mother from Maharashtra ran barefoot in a saree and beat a field of younger competitors to win a marathon, with the Rs 3,000 prize money for her daughters’ education.
Ramabai Ranveer, a resident of Pothra village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, secured first place in the marathon organised by Bhel Sanskar Kendra, run by B.S.P.S., Ambajogai.
The race was held along the route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Bhagyanagar Chowk in Ambajogai and saw the participation of several young men and women.
Ramabai works as a cook and labourer to support her family. Her husband died in an accident several years ago, after which she took responsibility for raising their two daughters.
With limited income from village-based work, she has been struggling to meet the family’s expenses while supporting her daughters’ education. One of her daughters is pursuing a BCS course in Nanded, while the other is preparing for police recruitment at Dnyandeep Police Academy in Ambajogai.
The combined educational expenses of her two daughters are around Rs 20,000. Despite the financial pressure, Ramabai has managed the household through careful budgeting and hard work.
She decided to participate in the marathon to raise money for her daughters’ education. Without formal athletic training or expensive running shoes, she ran barefoot in her saree and finished first.
Event organiser Kiran Kedarkar welcomed and congratulated Ramabai for her achievement.
Ramabai’s daughter, Puja, said she was surprised by her mother’s victory but knew she was determined to finish first. “My mother secured first place. I had not expected her to win. When we suggested that she participate in the marathon, she said she would come first. She was confident,” Puja said.
She added, “I told her that she did not need to run so hard to finish first and warned her that she might get exhausted. But she gathered the courage and ran. My mother has worked incredibly hard since she was young. She is someone who never gives up.”
Datta Darade, director of Dnyandeep Academy in Ambajogai, said Ramabai’s story shows the lengths to which a mother can go for her children. Since Puja had lost her father, her educational fees at the academy were waived. She was also offered cooking work at the institution and has been employed there since then. Darade said Puja was now making good progress in her education.
Ramabai’s barefoot victory has also revived memories of Lata Kare, who became known for running marathons in Maharashtra to raise money for her husband’s medical treatment.
Originally from Mehkar in Buldhana district, Lata had moved to Baramati in search of work. Her husband, Bhagwan Kare, was bedridden due to heart disease.
In 2013, Lata participated in the Baramati Marathon to raise money for his treatment. Wearing a traditional nine-yard Nauvari saree and running without sports shoes in the cold, she won the competition for three consecutive years.
Her life story was later adapted into the Marathi film Lata Bhagwan Kare: Ek Sangharshgatha, which received a National Award in 2020. She worked as a labourer and used her earnings to support her family and marry off her three daughters.
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