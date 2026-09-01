ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Barefoot Mother Runs Marathon In Saree To Fund Daughters’ Education, Finishes First

Beed: A 47-year-old mother from Maharashtra ran barefoot in a saree and beat a field of younger competitors to win a marathon, with the Rs 3,000 prize money for her daughters’ education.

Ramabai Ranveer, a resident of Pothra village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, secured first place in the marathon organised by Bhel Sanskar Kendra, run by B.S.P.S., Ambajogai.

The race was held along the route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Bhagyanagar Chowk in Ambajogai and saw the participation of several young men and women.

Ramabai works as a cook and labourer to support her family. Her husband died in an accident several years ago, after which she took responsibility for raising their two daughters.

With limited income from village-based work, she has been struggling to meet the family’s expenses while supporting her daughters’ education. One of her daughters is pursuing a BCS course in Nanded, while the other is preparing for police recruitment at Dnyandeep Police Academy in Ambajogai.

The combined educational expenses of her two daughters are around Rs 20,000. Despite the financial pressure, Ramabai has managed the household through careful budgeting and hard work.

She decided to participate in the marathon to raise money for her daughters’ education. Without formal athletic training or expensive running shoes, she ran barefoot in her saree and finished first.

Event organiser Kiran Kedarkar welcomed and congratulated Ramabai for her achievement.