ETV Bharat / state

Mayur Vihar To AIIMS In 15 Minutes As Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3 Corridor Opens Today

New Delhi: The long wait is finally over for thousands of motorists and commuters in New Delhi as the much-awaited Barapullah Extension Phase-3 will become operational from today (Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the elevated corridor that is expected to make travel between South and East Delhi smoother and more convenient.

The new state-of-the-art elevated corridor is expected to save commuters arriving from Mayur Vihar, Noida and Akshardham time while easing traffic congestion around Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram Chowk.

Once operational, the new route will allow commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar Phase-I to AIIMS and South Delhi to cover the distance in around 15 to 20 minutes. During peak hours, the same journey could earlier take at least an hour or more due to heavy traffic.

The corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km.

The project includes the elevated corridor, ramps and an extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna. The improved connectivity is expected to benefit office-goers, students, businesspeople and other daily commuters.

Traffic Pressure On Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram To Ease

The area around the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal has long been among Delhi's busiest traffic points. With the Barapullah Extension now operational, traffic from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Mayur Vihar can reach its destinations without adding pressure to the main roads around Sarai Kale Khan.

According to senior traffic police officials, the alternative route is also expected to reduce vehicular pressure at the Kalindi Kunj red light and Mathura Road.

The inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and the Mukarba Chowk underpass is part of efforts to strengthen road infrastructure and improve traffic movement in key parts of Delhi.

During the ceremony, officials will also lay the foundation stones for two new flyovers in South Delhi, which are expected to further strengthen road connectivity.