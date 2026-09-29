Mayur Vihar To AIIMS In 15 Minutes As Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3 Corridor Opens Today
The long-delayed infrastructure project includes an elevated road, a Yamuna bridge, a cycle track, and pedestrian facilities designed to improve urban mobility.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
New Delhi: The long wait is finally over for thousands of motorists and commuters in New Delhi as the much-awaited Barapullah Extension Phase-3 will become operational from today (Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the elevated corridor that is expected to make travel between South and East Delhi smoother and more convenient.
The new state-of-the-art elevated corridor is expected to save commuters arriving from Mayur Vihar, Noida and Akshardham time while easing traffic congestion around Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram Chowk.
Once operational, the new route will allow commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar Phase-I to AIIMS and South Delhi to cover the distance in around 15 to 20 minutes. During peak hours, the same journey could earlier take at least an hour or more due to heavy traffic.
The corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will also connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km.
The project includes the elevated corridor, ramps and an extra-dosed bridge over the Yamuna. The improved connectivity is expected to benefit office-goers, students, businesspeople and other daily commuters.
Traffic Pressure On Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram To Ease
The area around the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal has long been among Delhi's busiest traffic points. With the Barapullah Extension now operational, traffic from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Mayur Vihar can reach its destinations without adding pressure to the main roads around Sarai Kale Khan.
According to senior traffic police officials, the alternative route is also expected to reduce vehicular pressure at the Kalindi Kunj red light and Mathura Road.
The inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor and the Mukarba Chowk underpass is part of efforts to strengthen road infrastructure and improve traffic movement in key parts of Delhi.
During the ceremony, officials will also lay the foundation stones for two new flyovers in South Delhi, which are expected to further strengthen road connectivity.
The Barapullah Phase-3 project was approved in 2014, and work began in 2015. It was originally scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced several delays. The revised project cost is around Rs 1,635 crore.
The Barapullah corridor project was originally conceived for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Its initial section was developed to facilitate movement between the Games Village in East Delhi and sporting venues in South Delhi.
The main section of the flyover was completed before the Commonwealth Games, while the phase inaugurated by Amit Shah was completed under Phase-3.
Dedicated Cycle Track And Pedestrian-Friendly Infrastructure
The 3.5-km elevated corridor was designed with a focus on modern transport infrastructure and sustainable mobility. The project includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to make movement safer for cyclists and pedestrians.
The project is also being described as an important addition to Delhi's urban infrastructure, combining faster vehicular movement with facilities for non-motorised transport.
Another major engineering feature is the bridge constructed over the Yamuna floodplain. Its pillar spans stretch nearly 125 metres, with the design aimed at minimising interference with the active river zone and ensuring the river's natural flow remains undisturbed.
The project is expected to reduce fuel consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions by around two tonnes per day. The environmental measures are also expected to reduce pollution equivalent to approximately 30,000 trees.
For the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle track to promote greener, more sustainable transportation.
Traffic authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys according to the new routes, particularly during the initial days as traffic arrangements settle.
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