Rajasthan ACB Nabs Baran Civic Body Commissioner, Assistant Fire Officer For Graft

Baran: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested Baran Municipal Council Commissioner Motishankar Nagar and Assistant Fire Officer Uvesh Sheikh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a businessman.

ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Swarnkar stated that the complainant had apprised the ACB that the accused were demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not harassing him.

Following this, the complaint was verified and a trap planned for the day. Nagar took Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and went to the Assistant Fire Officer's office. Uvesh then took the money from Nagar and put it in the trunk of his scooter. However, as he was about his leave, a team of ACB caught him.

Subsequently, Nagar was detained from his government residence. Nagar had originally served as a revenue officer, and was assigned the responsibility of commissioner of the civic body two months back.