Rajasthan ACB Nabs Baran Civic Body Commissioner, Assistant Fire Officer For Graft
The accused had taken Rs 2.5 lakh from a businessman for not harassing him.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Baran: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday arrested Baran Municipal Council Commissioner Motishankar Nagar and Assistant Fire Officer Uvesh Sheikh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a businessman.
ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Swarnkar stated that the complainant had apprised the ACB that the accused were demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not harassing him.
Following this, the complaint was verified and a trap planned for the day. Nagar took Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and went to the Assistant Fire Officer's office. Uvesh then took the money from Nagar and put it in the trunk of his scooter. However, as he was about his leave, a team of ACB caught him.
Subsequently, Nagar was detained from his government residence. Nagar had originally served as a revenue officer, and was assigned the responsibility of commissioner of the civic body two months back.
This was ACB's second major operation in the last 24 hours. ACB's Kota team on Friday ha caught Platoon Commander Gajendra Singh and Home Guard Akhtar Hussain red-handed while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in exchange for assigning duty to Home Guard personnel.
ACB Kota had received a complaint that the accused were demanding bribes in exchange for assigning duty and threatening to deny future duties if the personnel did not pay. The complaint was verified after which a trap operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Anish Ahmad.
After obtaining the accused's confession during the investigation, both were arrested. ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and initiated further proceedings in the matter.
