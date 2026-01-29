ETV Bharat / state

Baramati Plane Crash: NCP's Clock Finally Becomes Ajit Pawar's Identity

Pune: Death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, in the tragic air crash on Wednesday morning has left the state and nation in deep mourning. Following the accident, the Learjet was engulfed in flames, leaving the bodies severely dismembered at the crash site.

However, the clock, NCP's election symbol, that gave Ajit a distinct identity across the country, ultimately helped in identifying his body.

According to information, a person identified Ajit's body by the watch on his wrist. A viral video showed a person pointing at the wristwatch on a charred body, claiming it to be Ajit Pawar's. Gerald Genta designed iconic Royal Oak watch, which was on the NCP leader's wrist, had been his close companion and ultimately it served as the final proof to identify him.

Personal belongings such as ornaments and watches are considered significant in forensic identification, particularly when dealing with dismembered bodies.