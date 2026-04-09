ETV Bharat / state

Baramati Bypolls: Sunetra Pawar Contests Despite Congress Withdrawing Amid NCP's Request

Baramati: After much anticipation, Congress candidate Akash More has finally withdrawn from the Baramati Assembly by-election, which has drawn the attention of the entire state.

The bypolls are being held following the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, former Deputy Chief Minister whose plane crashed on January 28. The Congress had initially fielded More as its candidate against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

However, More's candidature was withdrawn today. Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. Sapkal said their party wanted to oppose the BJP on ideological grounds, however he highlighted that the culture of Maharashtra is to uphold cooperation. "It was the Congress party's stance that the Baramati by-election should be contested on ideology. However, there is also an underlying element of Maharashtra's culture—characterised by mutual understanding and civility," said Sapkal.

He added that leaders from both factions of the NCP had engaged in dialogue and requested the withdrawal of the nomination papers. "Consequently, following consultations with all key state leaders and the party high command, we are withdrawing the Congress candidature from Baramati," Sapkal added.

The state Congress president clarified that the party will definitely field a candidate from Baramati in the 2029 Elections.

A total of 54 candidates had filed nominations for the Baramati bypolls. Along with More, 31 candidates, mainly independents, withdrew from the fray within 4 pm on Thursday, which was the deadline for withdrawal of nomination forms. There are currently 23 independent candidates who will contest this by-election. The bypolls in this seat is thus not going to be fought unopposed.

After Congress fielded its candidate for Baramati, Rohit Pawar a legislator of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) and nephew of Ajit and Sunetra, requested that the Baramati election be held unopposed. Since then, many efforts were made to convince More to withdraw his candidature. Consequently, the state witnessed a flurry of political developments and twists till Thursday morning.