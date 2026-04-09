Baramati Bypolls: Sunetra Pawar Contests Despite Congress Withdrawing Amid NCP's Request
Sunetra Pawar and 23 independent candidates are contesting for the Baramati bypolls, which will be held on April 23.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Baramati: After much anticipation, Congress candidate Akash More has finally withdrawn from the Baramati Assembly by-election, which has drawn the attention of the entire state.
The bypolls are being held following the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, former Deputy Chief Minister whose plane crashed on January 28. The Congress had initially fielded More as its candidate against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
However, More's candidature was withdrawn today. Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. Sapkal said their party wanted to oppose the BJP on ideological grounds, however he highlighted that the culture of Maharashtra is to uphold cooperation. "It was the Congress party's stance that the Baramati by-election should be contested on ideology. However, there is also an underlying element of Maharashtra's culture—characterised by mutual understanding and civility," said Sapkal.
He added that leaders from both factions of the NCP had engaged in dialogue and requested the withdrawal of the nomination papers. "Consequently, following consultations with all key state leaders and the party high command, we are withdrawing the Congress candidature from Baramati," Sapkal added.
The state Congress president clarified that the party will definitely field a candidate from Baramati in the 2029 Elections.
A total of 54 candidates had filed nominations for the Baramati bypolls. Along with More, 31 candidates, mainly independents, withdrew from the fray within 4 pm on Thursday, which was the deadline for withdrawal of nomination forms. There are currently 23 independent candidates who will contest this by-election. The bypolls in this seat is thus not going to be fought unopposed.
After Congress fielded its candidate for Baramati, Rohit Pawar a legislator of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) and nephew of Ajit and Sunetra, requested that the Baramati election be held unopposed. Since then, many efforts were made to convince More to withdraw his candidature. Consequently, the state witnessed a flurry of political developments and twists till Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, Parth, son of Ajit and Sunetra predicted the downfall of the Congress in Maharashtra after the grand old party fielded More against his mother. For a party that has maintained discipline, Congress aggressively criticised Parth and called him an ungrateful son for maintaining silence over the helicopter crash that killed his father. They also termed him a bad orator.
Many efforts were taken by members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties, namely NCP (SCP) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to appease the Congress and persuade it to withdraw candidate.
Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, president of the NCP (SCP) and his MP daughter Supriya Sule did not support Parth in his outburst and actually tried to pacify the tempers of the Congress party.
Pawar said, "The Congress is a national party. Whether or not they choose to contest this election is entirely their own independent decision; we cannot dictate terms to them. However, this seat fell vacant due to tragic circumstances. Maharashtra has lost a highly capable and accomplished representative. Under such circumstances, it would have been far more appropriate had this election been allowed to proceed uncontested. If I were to offer my personal opinion, I would advise the Congress to opt for an uncontested election. Ultimately, however, the final decision rests with the Congress party."
Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election.— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 9, 2026
Ajit Dada’s political journey began with the Congress party, and he maintained a long-standing, respectful association with it throughout his career.
In this moment of grief…
While Rohit expresses regret as an elder brother, Sule took to her X handle saying, "Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election. Ajit Dada’s political journey began with the Congress party, and he maintained a long-standing, respectful association with it throughout his career. In this moment of grief and remembrance, an unopposed election in Baramati would serve as a dignified and heartfelt tribute to his legacy of public service and inclusive politics. I sincerely appeal to the Congress leadership to consider this gesture in the spirit of respect, unity," Sule wrote on X.
The Baramati bypolls will be held on April 23 and counting will be on May 4.
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