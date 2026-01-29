ETV Bharat / state

Baramati Air Crash: Ajit Pawar's Security Officer Jadhav Cremated In Satara

A man shows a photograph of Vidip Jadhav, one of the security personnel who died in the Baramati plane crash that also killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as people gather outside Jadhav's house in Thane, ( PTI )

Mumbai: The last rites of Vidip Jadhav, the Personal Security Officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who lost his life alongside the leader in the Baramati plane crash, were performed at his native place in Maharashtra's Satara district early on Thursday.

Jadhav, a 2009-batch constable with the Mumbai Police, was travelling with Pawar when their plane crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday evening. Two pilots and a flight attendant were also killed in the accident.

The mortal remains of Jadhav were shifted to his native village, Taradgaon at Phaltan in Satara at around 8.30 pm. The cremation was held there at around midnight in the presence of his family members, locals, police and government officials. Personnel from the Lonand police station accorded a guard of honour to the deceased constable, an official said.