Barabanki’s Centuries-Old Deva Fair Draws Buyers for Donkeys and Mules Priced Up to Rs 2 Lakh
Traders from across India and neighbouring Nepal travel to the historic Deva fair to purchase these animals
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Barabanki: While book fairs, flower shows and handicraft exhibitions are common attractions, Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district hosts a centuries-old fair where donkeys and mules are bought and sold for prices running into lakhs of rupees. Traders from across the country and neighbouring Nepal travel to the historic Dewa fair to purchase these animals.
Held every year during the Hindu month of Kartik, before Diwali, the Dewa fair is organised in memory of Syed Qurban Ali Shah, the father of the renowned Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah.
The 10-day fair features thousands of stalls selling utensils, wooden and iron goods, toys, clothing, and food. Exhibitions and amusement rides also attract visitors, but the biggest draw remains the livestock market, where horses, mules, donkeys, and other cattle are bought and sold.
The donkey and mule market begins taking shape three to four days before the fair officially opens.
Although similar animal fairs are held in districts such as Chitrakoot, Hapur and Ballia, the Deva fair has a distinct reputation among traders.
Raising donkeys not an easy task
“Raising donkeys is not an easy task. They need plenty of space because they have a habit of rolling on the ground, and access to grazing areas is essential. During winter, special attention must be paid to their food and care,” said Mohammad Salim, a buyer from Varanasi.
Traders and buyers arrive at the fair from Lucknow, Lakhimpur, Varanasi, Mau, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Bihar and Nepal.
Prices for donkeys and mules range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on factors such as strength, size, physical condition, and suitability for work.
Despite being the subject of ridicule, donkeys and mules are valuable working animals because of their strength and ability to carry heavy loads through difficult terrain that many machines cannot easily access.
“Their practical utility is probably one of the reasons they command high prices,” said Prithvinath, a mule owner from Lucknow.
Donkeys belong to the equine family and are generally smaller than horses, with longer ears. Mules are hybrids produced by crossing a male donkey with a female horse.
Buyers assess the animals' gait, strength and physical condition before deciding their prices. According to traders, male donkeys and mules generally sell for less, while females may fetch higher prices.
Demand for mules higher than donkeys
“The demand for mules is higher than for donkeys because mules are very strong. They can carry heavier loads than donkeys and are also much more agile,” said Shahabuddin, a buyer from Mau.
Donkeys and mules are traditionally used to transport heavy loads. They are widely employed at brick kilns and in some areas to carry soil, sand, stone aggregate and timber. Donkeys are also used to pull small carts.
Mules are valued in hilly and mountainous regions, where they can carry people and goods along steep paths and reach locations that are inaccessible to vehicles.
Despite the fair's popularity, animal traders say business is no longer as profitable as it once was. Demand for donkeys and mules has declined as machines and motorised vehicles replace them in transportation and other forms of manual work.
Several traders expressed disappointment over unsold animals. While some said prices were favourable this year and the fair had been reasonably good, they complained that the number of buyers remained low.
Traders also raised concerns about rising expenses, including land rentals, documentation charges and entry passes. Those unable to sell their animals face additional costs for feeding and caring for them during the fair, as well as transporting them back home. Traders said they must pay Rs 500 for a receipt when taking unsold animals back.
Read More: