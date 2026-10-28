ETV Bharat / state

Barabanki’s Centuries-Old Deva Fair Draws Buyers for Donkeys and Mules Priced Up to Rs 2 Lakh

Held every year during the Hindu month of Kartik, before Diwali, the Deva fair is organised in memory of Syed Qurban Ali Shah, the father of the renowned Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah. ( ETV Bharat )

Barabanki: While book fairs, flower shows and handicraft exhibitions are common attractions, Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district hosts a centuries-old fair where donkeys and mules are bought and sold for prices running into lakhs of rupees. Traders from across the country and neighbouring Nepal travel to the historic Dewa fair to purchase these animals.

Held every year during the Hindu month of Kartik, before Diwali, the Dewa fair is organised in memory of Syed Qurban Ali Shah, the father of the renowned Sufi saint Haji Waris Ali Shah.

The 10-day fair features thousands of stalls selling utensils, wooden and iron goods, toys, clothing, and food. Exhibitions and amusement rides also attract visitors, but the biggest draw remains the livestock market, where horses, mules, donkeys, and other cattle are bought and sold.

The donkey and mule market begins taking shape three to four days before the fair officially opens.

Although similar animal fairs are held in districts such as Chitrakoot, Hapur and Ballia, the Deva fair has a distinct reputation among traders.

The donkey and mule market begins taking shape three to four days before the fair officially opens. (ETV Bharat)

Raising donkeys not an easy task

“Raising donkeys is not an easy task. They need plenty of space because they have a habit of rolling on the ground, and access to grazing areas is essential. During winter, special attention must be paid to their food and care,” said Mohammad Salim, a buyer from Varanasi.

Traders and buyers arrive at the fair from Lucknow, Lakhimpur, Varanasi, Mau, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, as well as Bihar and Nepal.

Prices for donkeys and mules range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on factors such as strength, size, physical condition, and suitability for work.

Despite being the subject of ridicule, donkeys and mules are valuable working animals because of their strength and ability to carry heavy loads through difficult terrain that many machines cannot easily access.

“Their practical utility is probably one of the reasons they command high prices,” said Prithvinath, a mule owner from Lucknow.