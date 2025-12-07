ETV Bharat / state

Bar-Headed Goose Among Migratory Birds Flock To Haryana's Jhajjar

Spotting of some rare birds this time will make bird watchers happy, as waterlogged areas surrounding Dighal village are turning out to be the preferred roosting places for these winged guests. Apart from the Bar-headed Goose, one can also find species such as the Grey-legged Goose, Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, Common Pochard, and Common Snail. All these birds have travelled thousands of kilometres in groups of 200 to 1,000 to reach here.

Jhajjar: Dighal village in Haryana's Jhajjar has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of exotic bird species, the Bar-headed Goose being particularly noticeable among them for its unique ability to fly at altitudes of up to 29,000 feet. It is believed to be the only bird in the world capable of soaring such heights, followed by the eagle, which can fly up to 10,000 feet.

Heavy snow accumulation in the upper reaches of the Himalayas makes it difficult for migratory birds to find food. Hence, they start flying to Dighal and the surrounding areas in search of food in and leave for their native areas in March.

Jagat Verma, a bird watcher, said, "I have been in this field since 1986. Till now, we have recorded the arrival of about 185 species of birds from India and abroad. During winter, migratory birds flock in large numbers. We study them. Among the birds that have come this time is the Bar-headed Goose from Siberia. They have the ability to fly the highest, which helps them cross the Himalayas. It is a very quiet bird species. They stay here for about five months and then return."

Migratory birds start flying to Dighal and the surrounding areas in search of food. (ETV Bharat)

"Wheat and mustard are cultivated in Haryana during winter, which attracts many types of insects. The migratory birds flock here due to a stable prey base of insects every year. Here, they do not have to struggle much for food. They have been coming here for centuries. Most of the birds stay within a radius of 100 to 150 meters. At this time, the possibility of their breeding is very less," Verma added.