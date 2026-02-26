ETV Bharat / state

Bar Council Of Delhi Vote Counting Postponed To March 7

Vote counting for the Bar Council of Delhi elections has been postponed to March 7 due to the large ballot size. ( ETV Bharat )

By Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections will now begin on March 7. Earlier, counting was scheduled to start today, February 26. Returning Officer and retired Justice Talwant Singh issued a notification announcing the change.

The notification explained that the ballot paper size is unusually large because of the presence of 221 candidates. This made it impractical to conduct the counting at the previously allocated venue, which was the Extension Block of the Delhi High Court.

According to the notification, the Returning Officer requested that the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, provide a larger space for the counting process.