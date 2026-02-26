Bar Council Of Delhi Vote Counting Postponed To March 7
Over 57,000 lawyers voted in a three-day poll; 221 candidates contested 23 seats, with 30 per cent reservation for women, following the Supreme Court order.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST|
Updated : February 26, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
By Sanjay Kumar
New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections will now begin on March 7. Earlier, counting was scheduled to start today, February 26. Returning Officer and retired Justice Talwant Singh issued a notification announcing the change.
The notification explained that the ballot paper size is unusually large because of the presence of 221 candidates. This made it impractical to conduct the counting at the previously allocated venue, which was the Extension Block of the Delhi High Court.
According to the notification, the Returning Officer requested that the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, D K Upadhyaya, provide a larger space for the counting process.
The Chief Justice subsequently permitted the use of the S Block Lounge at the Delhi High Court. Counting will now take place on the seventh floor of the S Block, while candidates or their counting agents can watch the proceedings on screens installed on the sixth floor.
The three-day BCD election concluded on February 23, with over 57,000 lawyers casting their votes. During the polling process, the Returning Officer had suspended 79 candidates for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct.
However, the suspended candidates filed appeals, which were accepted, and their suspension was later revoked.
In this election, 23 of the 25 members of the BCD will be elected. A total of 221 candidates are contesting. For the first time, 30 per cent of the seats have been reserved for women candidates in accordance with a Supreme Court order granting 30 per cent reservation to women in the BCD.
