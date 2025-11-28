Bapukon Payeng's Fight To Preserve The Endangered Mirijim Textile And The Iconic Gadu Blanket
Handwoven from locally grown cotton, Gadu serves as both a winter essential and a culturally symbolic blanket
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
Majuli: Mirijim, known as 'Gadu' in the Mising language, is one of the most significant traditional textiles of the Mising community that resides in the heartland of Assam. Handwoven from locally grown cotton, it has long served as both a winter essential and a culturally symbolic blanket.
'Mising' is an indigenous ethnic community in Northeast India and has unique culture. The Mising people primarily inhabit the districts along the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries in Assam and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Historically, the Mising migrated from the Eastern Himalayas/Tibet to the plains of Assam around the 13th and 14th centuries. They are a riverine, agrarian community, heavily reliant on farming, fishing, and animal husbandry.
In earlier times, Mirijim held a special place in Mising marriage customs. A Mising mother traditionally presented a Gadu to her son during his wedding, symbolising care, blessings and family honour. It was more than a blanket - it was an inheritance of love.
Explaining the cultural roots of the textile, Sadanand Payeng, Principal of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College in Nagaon, told ETV Bharat, "The word 'Mirijim' is actually a non-Mising name. In our Mising community, it is called 'Gadu'." He added that Gadu is an extremely important textile for the Mising people. Though it functions as a blanket, the weaving style is different from any common blanket."
The Principal further noted that the craft originated among Mongoloid tribal groups such as the Adi, Mising, Galo, Bori and Bokar, who traditionally cultivated cotton and wove Gadu since ancient times.
However, according to him, cotton cultivation has declined, modern blankets have become easily available, and many families no longer feel the cultural need to include Gadu in weddings. These changes have contributed to its fading presence.
Amid this decline, Bapukon Payeng, an artisan from Mohkhuti village in Majuli, has taken it upon himself to preserve the tradition. Payeng began weaving as a young boy after watching his mother at the loom, and over time, he mastered the craft — despite weaving being typically associated with women in the community.
Today he weaves a range of textiles, including Mirijim, Mising chola, riha, eri shawls, gamocha and mekhela-sador. His products reach customers across Assam - Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Guwahati- and even in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Weaving is his primary livelihood and sustains his entire family.
Many women from nearby areas also visit him to learn weaving. Payeng once ran a small handloom unit employing young women. Even today, his family assists him during busy periods. He says he is encouraging his younger son to take interest in the craft so that it can continue. As he puts it, "If we do not carry this craft forward, the art will die."
Recognising his commitment to preserving an endangered cultural heritage, the Centre will honour Bapukon Payeng with a national award on December 9, 2025. His work ensures that Mirijim- an essential expression of Mising identity remains alive for future generations.
