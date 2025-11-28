ETV Bharat / state

Bapukon Payeng's Fight To Preserve The Endangered Mirijim Textile And The Iconic Gadu Blanket

Majuli: Mirijim, known as 'Gadu' in the Mising language, is one of the most significant traditional textiles of the Mising community that resides in the heartland of Assam. Handwoven from locally grown cotton, it has long served as both a winter essential and a culturally symbolic blanket.

'Mising' is an indigenous ethnic community in Northeast India and has unique culture. The Mising people primarily inhabit the districts along the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries in Assam and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Historically, the Mising migrated from the Eastern Himalayas/Tibet to the plains of Assam around the 13th and 14th centuries. They are a riverine, agrarian community, heavily reliant on farming, fishing, and animal husbandry.

In earlier times, Mirijim held a special place in Mising marriage customs. A Mising mother traditionally presented a Gadu to her son during his wedding, symbolising care, blessings and family honour. It was more than a blanket - it was an inheritance of love.

Explaining the cultural roots of the textile, Sadanand Payeng, Principal of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College in Nagaon, told ETV Bharat, "The word 'Mirijim' is actually a non-Mising name. In our Mising community, it is called 'Gadu'." He added that Gadu is an extremely important textile for the Mising people. Though it functions as a blanket, the weaving style is different from any common blanket."

The Principal further noted that the craft originated among Mongoloid tribal groups such as the Adi, Mising, Galo, Bori and Bokar, who traditionally cultivated cotton and wove Gadu since ancient times.