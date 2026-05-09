ETV Bharat / state

Patna's Iconic Bapu Tower Suffers Damage In Thunderstorm, Closed For Repairs

The copper cladding of Bapu Tower got damaged in the high velocity wind in Patna ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: A high-velocity wind which had battered large swathes of Bihar on Friday, killing at least seven persons, had also damaged the iconic Bapu Tower in state capital Patna.

The tower, a tourist attraction that has earned accolades from visitors across the world, is shut for three days to facilitate repair work. Government officials in Patna said the high-velocity wind from the southwest blowing at a speed of 135 kilometres per hour tore the tower's copper cladding.

At least 10 metal plates were blown away and several others became loose, they said. "Some portions of the copper cladding of the Bapu Tower have been damaged in the thunderstorm that lashed Patna," Building Construction Department secretary Kumar Ravi told ETV Bharat.

"Many trees have also fallen there. However, the structure of the monument is safe and sound. We have closed the place for visitors for three days starting today for repairs," he said.

Ravi added that the repair work could take some time because the damaged copper cladding is at a height and arrangements must be made to enable workers to reach it.