Patna's Iconic Bapu Tower Suffers Damage In Thunderstorm, Closed For Repairs
Building Construction Department secretary Kumar Ravi told ETV Bharat that the structure of the monument is safe.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 9, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Patna: A high-velocity wind which had battered large swathes of Bihar on Friday, killing at least seven persons, had also damaged the iconic Bapu Tower in state capital Patna.
The tower, a tourist attraction that has earned accolades from visitors across the world, is shut for three days to facilitate repair work. Government officials in Patna said the high-velocity wind from the southwest blowing at a speed of 135 kilometres per hour tore the tower's copper cladding.
At least 10 metal plates were blown away and several others became loose, they said. "Some portions of the copper cladding of the Bapu Tower have been damaged in the thunderstorm that lashed Patna," Building Construction Department secretary Kumar Ravi told ETV Bharat.
"Many trees have also fallen there. However, the structure of the monument is safe and sound. We have closed the place for visitors for three days starting today for repairs," he said.
Ravi added that the repair work could take some time because the damaged copper cladding is at a height and arrangements must be made to enable workers to reach it.
Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the construction of the Bapu Tower at a national conference in April 2017, marking the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha.
The Champaran Satyagraha was held in 1917 against the exploitation of farmers by the British, especially against the forced cultivation of indigo without paying the farmers. The tower was dedicated to the public on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary in 2024.
It is a seven-storey funnel-shaped building constructed at a cost of Rs 129 crore, showcasing the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi. The unique structure, shaped like a funnel or inverted cone, symbolises the expanding significance of Gandhi’s thoughts.
The 50,000 square feet exterior surface of the tower has been covered with 40 tonnes of copper, which provides it a russet colour, and is expected to change to brown, black and finally patina with time. The copper acts as a safety coating for the building.
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