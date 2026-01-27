Banned Chinese Manjha Kite String Claims Life Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Hyderabad
The police said that they are investigating the case to determine who is responsible for the incident.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl died after a banned Chinese kite string, Manjha, wrapped around her neck on Monday in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad in Telangana, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the tragic incident happened when the child was travelling with her parents on the national highway in Kukatpally. Circle Inspector of Police K Venkata Subbarao said that they are investigating the case to determine who is responsible for the incident.
D. Ramsagar and Padmavathi, residents of Ambajipeta in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, had moved to the city along with their daughter some time ago. The family had recently purchased a house and had gone out with their younger daughter, aged five, for interior work on Monday. As they were returning, they decided to visit a jewellery shop in Kukatpally.
As they reached Metro Pillar No. 781 in Sumitranagar, the young girl who was sitting in front of the bike screamed in pain. The father stopped the bike to see that a Chinese kite string had wrapped around the child's neck, causing bleeding.
She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but the girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Doctors stated that the child had suffered severe blood loss by the time she was brought to the hospital, and her neck was cut to a depth of two and a half inches.
Similar incidents of fatalities by Manjha string have been reported from across the country this month. The manufacture, sale, storage, and use of nylon or any synthetic kite string coated with glass or metallic substances is banned by law, as such strings can cause fatal injuries. The selling or use of Chinese manja can invite action under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence. But kite flyers continue to use it to cut rivals' kites. The police official reiterated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the incident.
