Banned Chinese Manjha Kite String Claims Life Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl died after a banned Chinese kite string, Manjha, wrapped around her neck on Monday in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad in Telangana, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragic incident happened when the child was travelling with her parents on the national highway in Kukatpally. Circle Inspector of Police K Venkata Subbarao said that they are investigating the case to determine who is responsible for the incident.

D. Ramsagar and Padmavathi, residents of Ambajipeta in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, had moved to the city along with their daughter some time ago. The family had recently purchased a house and had gone out with their younger daughter, aged five, for interior work on Monday. As they were returning, they decided to visit a jewellery shop in Kukatpally.