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Hub Of Revolutionaries Like Khudiram Bose, This 415-Yr-Old Bankura Ambikanagar Rajbari Durga Puja Has A Glorious History

Ambikanagar Rajbari Durga Puja idol ( ETV Bharat )

Bankura: The Durga Puja at the 415-year-old Rajbari of Ambikanagar in West Bengal's Bankura district is deeply intertwined with India's freedom struggle. What's unique about this puja is the tradition of worshipping Goddess Durga amid the thunderous roar of cannon fire on Ashtami.

The Ambikanagar Rajbari family claims that revolutionaries, namely Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh, used to participate in the puja, offering 'pushpanjali' (floral tributes) to Goddess Durga and taking vows to liberate India from British rule. Behind the grandeur of the festivities lay secret meetings, revolutionary activities, and dreams of independence. Although the royal reign and British rule have ended, the puja continues, carrying forward the rich history and tradition. Nestled in the Ranibandh block of Bankura, Ambikanagar village at the confluence of the Kangsabati and Kumari rivers holds a glorious chapter in the history of India's freedom struggle. King Khargeswar Dhabal Deb established the kingdom of Ambikanagar in 1610. Raicharan Dhabal Deb, a scion of the sixth generation of this dynasty, was a key figure in the freedom movement and utilised his royal resources and strategic acumen to stand by the revolutionaries. Nestled in Ranibandh block of Bankura, Ambikanagar village at the confluence of the Kangsabati and Kumari rivers holds a glorious chapter in the history of India's freedom struggle. (ETV Bharat) At that time, the dense forests of Chedapathar near Ambikanagar served as a major hub of the revolutionaries. Under the supervision of King Raicharan Dhabal Deb, revolutionaries underwent secret arms training in the mountain caves. Glorious History Of The Puja King Raicharan Dhabal Deb was not merely a participant in these revolutionary activities but provided covert support by offering shelter, funds, and various supplies to the revolutionaries. Prominent revolutionaries such as Khudiram Bose, Barindra Kumar Ghosh, Prafulla Chaki, and Naren Goswami used to come to the mysterious and rugged forests of Chedapathar for training. The Durga Puja at the Ambikanagar Rajbari was established in 1611 and was a source of great pride for the local residents. In those days, the festival, accompanied by feasts, drew thousands of devotees and common people to the palace. It is said that revolutionaries would capitalise on these large gatherings, using the puja as a cover for their movements.