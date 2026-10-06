Hub Of Revolutionaries Like Khudiram Bose, This 415-Yr-Old Bankura Ambikanagar Rajbari Durga Puja Has A Glorious History
During freedom movement, revolutionaries used the bustling crowds to hide from British police, hold meetings and take vows to liberate India, reports Nirbhik Chowdhury.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Bankura: The Durga Puja at the 415-year-old Rajbari of Ambikanagar in West Bengal's Bankura district is deeply intertwined with India's freedom struggle. What's unique about this puja is the tradition of worshipping Goddess Durga amid the thunderous roar of cannon fire on Ashtami.
The Ambikanagar Rajbari family claims that revolutionaries, namely Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh, used to participate in the puja, offering 'pushpanjali' (floral tributes) to Goddess Durga and taking vows to liberate India from British rule. Behind the grandeur of the festivities lay secret meetings, revolutionary activities, and dreams of independence. Although the royal reign and British rule have ended, the puja continues, carrying forward the rich history and tradition.
Nestled in the Ranibandh block of Bankura, Ambikanagar village at the confluence of the Kangsabati and Kumari rivers holds a glorious chapter in the history of India's freedom struggle. King Khargeswar Dhabal Deb established the kingdom of Ambikanagar in 1610. Raicharan Dhabal Deb, a scion of the sixth generation of this dynasty, was a key figure in the freedom movement and utilised his royal resources and strategic acumen to stand by the revolutionaries.
At that time, the dense forests of Chedapathar near Ambikanagar served as a major hub of the revolutionaries. Under the supervision of King Raicharan Dhabal Deb, revolutionaries underwent secret arms training in the mountain caves.
Glorious History Of The Puja
King Raicharan Dhabal Deb was not merely a participant in these revolutionary activities but provided covert support by offering shelter, funds, and various supplies to the revolutionaries. Prominent revolutionaries such as Khudiram Bose, Barindra Kumar Ghosh, Prafulla Chaki, and Naren Goswami used to come to the mysterious and rugged forests of Chedapathar for training.
The Durga Puja at the Ambikanagar Rajbari was established in 1611 and was a source of great pride for the local residents. In those days, the festival, accompanied by feasts, drew thousands of devotees and common people to the palace. It is said that revolutionaries would capitalise on these large gatherings, using the puja as a cover for their movements.
To remain undetected by the authorities, Khudiram Bose, Barin Ghosh, and Naren Goswami would visit the palace during the festivities and participate in the celebrations and amidst the crowds, it was impossible for the British intelligence agents to identify them. Standing within the palace precincts, they would offer 'pushpanjali' to Goddess Durga and pray for the liberation of their motherland.
Rituals Of Ambikanagar Rajbari Puja
Adhering to the heritage and customs of the Rajbari, Goddess Durga is still worshipped here in the 'Ekchala' form. 'Kajal' (traditional kohl) is prepared from the embers of the 'Homa-Yajna' (sacred fire ritual) performed on Shasthi. Animal sacrifices take place from Saptami to Navami, and the roar of cannons echoes on Ashtami.
Every day, 'khichuri' is cooked in a fresh earthen pot and offered to the Goddess as 'bhog'. The Goddess is ceremonially bathed in water sanctified by conch shells. On the day of Navami, following the ritual sacrifice at the Ambika Temple, the procession moves to the Savitri Temple.
Gaurishankar Narayan Deb, a member of the Ambikanagar Rajbari, states, "The palace is in a dilapidated condition now. This dynasty was fiercely independent from the very beginning. Durga Puja commenced at this palace in 1611. During the freedom movement, revolutionaries would take solemn vows at the feet of Goddess Durga, pledging to liberate the motherland. Over time, the grandeur of the puja has faded but the Goddess is still worshipped in the 'Ekchala' form, adhering to the family's age-old traditions."
Participation Of Locals In Puja
Regardless of where they live or work throughout the year, locals gather at the Ambikapur village to participate in the Durga Puja at the royal estate.
Local resident Debiprasad Singhadeb says, "The puja used to be a grand, bustling affair in the past. While it may not be celebrated with the same pomp and show today, we still participate enthusiastically. We spend all five days of puja at the palace. It is a joyous occasion for all of us, and we take great pride in the history of this puja."
With the passage of time, the palace of King Khargeshwar Dhabal Deb has crumbled to the ground. The remnants that still exist today bear witness to its glorious history. Although the royal splendour of the past and the turbulent days of armed revolution are now part of the history textbooks, the memories and patriotism of heroic revolutionaries come alive during the Durga festival at the Ambikanagar Rajbari every year.
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