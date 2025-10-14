ETV Bharat / state

Banks, Educational Institutions In Mussoorie Receive Threat Mails

Mussoorie: Several banks and educational institutions in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie have received threatening and defamatory emails allegedly sent in the name of BJP city unit president Rajat Agarwal, officials said on Tuesday. The police filed a case and referred it to the Cyber Cell.

According to the police, similar fake emails were sent to around five branches of the State Bank of India and the Bank of Baroda in Mussoorie, demanding loan waivers for all borrowers. The threats were made to burn down the banks and kill employees if the loans were not waived.

On Monday, several bank branches in Mussoorie received fresh emails. The emails threatened "unpleasant/illegal events" if borrowers' outstanding dues were not waived, and also made serious allegations, including a bribe of Rs five crore, naming an individual. Copies of the emails were also sent to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mussoorie, the Supreme Court, and other local offices.

A separate email was sent to a reputed college in Mussoorie that contained not only threats but also intimidating language. It further levelled allegations of religious conversions against the institution, police said.

Following this, Agarwal said that some anti-social elements have been trying to tarnish his image. For the second time in a week, threatening emails have been sent to banks and schools in Mussoorie from the same fake email address, he claimed.