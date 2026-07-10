ETV Bharat / state

Bankipur By-Election: BJP Candidate Abhishek Kumar Sinha 'Bunty' Withdraws His Nomination

Patna: Abhishek Kumar Sinha alias Bunty, fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, withdrew his nomination on Friday citing personal reasons.

Bunty had filed his nomination papers on July 9 in a massive show of strength in the presence of top NDA leaders. Just 24 hours later, he surprised everyone by holding a press conference and announcing that he would not contest the by-election.

"I have submitted a letter to State President Sanjay Sarawagi. The Bharatiya Janata Party nominated me as the NDA candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election. I express my gratitude to the state leadership for this. I want to inform you that due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve as a party worker," said Bunty.