Bankipur By-Election: BJP Candidate Abhishek Kumar Sinha 'Bunty' Withdraws His Nomination
Bunty, who had filed his nomination papers on July 9, cited personal reasons for withdrawing from the by-election.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Patna: Abhishek Kumar Sinha alias Bunty, fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, withdrew his nomination on Friday citing personal reasons.
Bunty had filed his nomination papers on July 9 in a massive show of strength in the presence of top NDA leaders. Just 24 hours later, he surprised everyone by holding a press conference and announcing that he would not contest the by-election.
"I have submitted a letter to State President Sanjay Sarawagi. The Bharatiya Janata Party nominated me as the NDA candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election. I express my gratitude to the state leadership for this. I want to inform you that due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the Assembly by-election. I will continue to serve as a party worker," said Bunty.
The affidavit submitted by Bunty shows his total income to be Rs 15,94,910, of which Rs 70,000 is cash and Rs 50,000 in cash is held by his wife. The couple has a combined total of Rs 1,20,000 in cash.
In terms of assets, Bunty has assets worth Rs 19,60,216, while his wife has assets worth Rs 9,92,479. He has debts of Rs 1,002,674. Bunty , a Matriculate in Madhyama, has no criminal cases against him.
The Bankipur Assembly byelection will be held on July 30 and the votes polled will be counted on August 3. The vacancy arose following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin as an MLA from the seat in Bihar.
Also Read
RJD Fields 2025 Runner-up, Undermines Prashant Kishore's Chances Against The BJP In Bankipur Bypoll