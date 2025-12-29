ETV Bharat / state

Banke Bihari Temple Issues Advisory Amid Massive New Year Rush In Mathura-Vrindavan

Mathura: With an influx of devotees ahead of the New Year, the Banke Bihari Temple administration has issued an advisory urging pilgrims to defer their visit until after January 5, 2026, as crowd pressure continues to mount across Mathura and Vrindavan.

Devotees in large numbers are thronging major shrines, including Shri Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, Radha Raman, Radha Damodar, Prem Mandir, Maa Vaishno Devi Temple, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Dwarkadhish Temple, Barsana's Shri Ladli Radha Rani Temple, Kirti Mandir at Govardhan and temples in Gokul. Officials estimate that over 15 lakh devotees may arrive for worship during the New Year period.

Following the increase in rush in Vrindavan, hotels, dhabas, and dharamshalas have been fully booked, and further online bookings have been temporarily suspended. Temple servitor Dinesh Goswami stated that the advisory was issued late Sunday night after an unprecedented surge of devotees. He appealed to the pilgrims not to visit Vrindavan from December 29, 2025, to January 5, 2026.