ETV Bharat / state

Bank Staff Provide Mule Accounts To Cyber Criminals: Police

Hyderabad: A commercial bank manager got used to earning money in the wrong way within two years of joining the company by helping open more than 200 current bank accounts, offering Rs 10,000-20,000 for each. He gave this illegal income to his friends working in other banks.

After being recently arrested by the police, he pretended that he did nothing wrong and had worked for the development of the bank. In the same way, four managers, a field officer and a KYC approver working in another bank had been providing hundreds of mule accounts to cyber gangs abroad for a year in exchange for rewards.

Police, who thought that tightening KYC rules would curb crimes, kept a close watch on such illegal activities. They zeroed in on those who were helping common people to open accounts without proper details. So far, police believed that the entire scam was being managed by middlemen.

Recently, when the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police launched 'Operation Octopus' to probe mule accounts across the country, it was discovered that bank employees were providing mule accounts to cyber criminals for commissions. About 33 people have been arrested after strong evidence cropped up.

In this process, the police have identified about 100 people — from managers to supervisors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — having involvement in the scam. The police are also getting in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take action against the commercial banks concerned.

Representatives of several banks, who were shocked by the series of arrests, are requesting to contact senior police officials, requesting a chance to rectify their mistakes.

Police said cybercrime ​gangs abroad have taken to a novel route to provide bank accounts, SIM cards, and cellphones they need. They are targeting those who have lost money in online gaming and cricket betting and turning them into agents with the hope of making money.

"They are collecting the Aadhaar details, GST numbers, etc., of casual labourers, auto drivers, small workers, housewives, and traders to open current bank accounts in their names," said an official.