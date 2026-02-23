Bank Staff Dies By Suicide Over Rabies Scare In Maharashtra's Thane
The deceased was bitten by a stray dog a few days back and had taken only one dose of the anti-rabies vaccine.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Thane: A 30-year-old bank employee died by suicide after being bitten by a stray dog and over fear that he may contract rabies at Tisgaon Naka locality of Kalyan East in Maharashtra.
Police said the suicide note left behind by the deceased stated he was under depression after he was bitten by a stray dog a few days back. The deceased stated he was afraid of contracting rabies. Police said the deceased had taken just one anti-rabies vaccine. His family and relatives said there had been a change in his behaviour and physical movements for the last four days.
The deceased, who lived with his family, took the extreme step while he was alone at home. Upon receiving information on the incident, local corporator Mahesh Dashrath Gaikwad met the deceased's family and consoled them. He said the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation must address the stray dog menace in the area.
The deceased is survived by his elderly parents and a brother. His body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered at Kolsewadi police station and probe is on.
The incident serves as a serious warning for people. To avoid the risk of rabies after a dog bite, it is essential to get full vaccination (Anti-Rabies Vaccine) on time. It is also important to seek counseling.
According to medical experts, rabies can be completely avoided if complete treatment is taken at the right time. Also, if there is fear, misunderstanding or confusion about the symptoms after a dog bite, it is necessary to consult a doctor immediately. If mental stress increases, it is equally important for the family to provide emotional support to the person concerned and seek help from counseling if necessary.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
