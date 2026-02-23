ETV Bharat / state

Bank Staff Dies By Suicide Over Rabies Scare In Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: A 30-year-old bank employee died by suicide after being bitten by a stray dog and over fear that he may contract rabies at Tisgaon Naka locality of Kalyan East in Maharashtra.

Police said the suicide note left behind by the deceased stated he was under depression after he was bitten by a stray dog a few days back. The deceased stated he was afraid of contracting rabies. Police said the deceased had taken just one anti-rabies vaccine. His family and relatives said there had been a change in his behaviour and physical movements for the last four days.

The deceased, who lived with his family, took the extreme step while he was alone at home. Upon receiving information on the incident, local corporator Mahesh Dashrath Gaikwad met the deceased's family and consoled them. He said the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation must address the stray dog menace in the area.

The deceased is survived by his elderly parents and a brother. His body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered at Kolsewadi police station and probe is on.