Bank Staff, Customer Clash Over Delayed Rs 35 Lakh SUV Loan In Kashmir; Police File Case
Police filed cross-complaints after a J&K Bank manager and a landlord's son clashed over a delayed Rs 35 lakh vehicle loan application.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered assault cases following a public brawl between bank staffers and a customer over a delayed SUV loan application, officials said.
The dispute involved a J&K Bank branch in the Narkara area of Budgam district, where officials allegedly denied a loan to the son of the landlord who owns the bank premises. An official said that police registered two assault cases at the Budgam Police Station after both bank staff and members of the private party arrived at the station with injuries on Saturday.
Branch Manager Basharat Ahmad said the branch received a Rs 35 lakh car loan application from Ishtiyaq Yusuf Bhat, but the file lacked required documentation, including income tax returns, a vehicle proforma, and copies of the applicant’s PAN and Aadhaar cards.
"We wanted him to complete all the requisite formalities before issuing the loan. However, as the son of the landowner of the branch premises, he wanted swift disbursement of the loan without completing formalities," Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
He alleged that Bhat, along with a group of people, entered the branch to "harass" staffers and recorded videos. “They caused a scene and waited outside the branch. I feared for my life and sought permission from higher authorities to close the branch at 11:30 AM on Saturday,” the manager said.
Ahmad also alleged the group, led by Bhat, harassed a female staffer and threatened to share the videos on social media, which resulted in a physical assault. "During the assault, I suffered facial injuries, following which we filed the complaint at Budgam Police Station," he added.
The bank officer further claimed that he had to undergo a medical examination, including a CT scan of the head and blood pressure shot up following the alleged assault.
On the other hand, the landowner’s son, Altaf Bhat, who is a bachelor’s student and runs a family business of marble and cars, denied the allegations and shifted the blame on bank officials for “deliberately” withholding the loan. He said the family completed all the formalities required for the loan, including ITR returns for purchasing an SUV at Rs 55 lakh.
"We had paid a down payment of Rs 20 lakh and had applied for the remaining amount from the branch," he said. "Almost 10 days passed, but the bank manager sat on the application, which we sought an answer to. The harassment allegation is false, and we reacted only when the manager misbehaved with our sister."
Bhat also filed a complaint with the police and claimed he had evidence, including video footage, against their allegations. "Our credit history is there to see if we are genuine in returning loans. We have a clean credit history. Authorities can investigate, and we are ready to support them," he added.
In the meantime, the J&K Bank Officers Association has raised concerns over the security safeguards in branches, saying similar incidents were reported in the recent past.
"We call upon the management to conduct an immediate security audit of vulnerable and sensitive branches in the Valley and provide enhanced security measures, including armed security personnel wherever warranted, strengthened CCTV surveillance, controlled access and effective emergency response mechanism," said JKBOA President Zubair Rasool Mir, demanding institutional safeguards for employees so that they can discharge their duties without fret and fear.
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