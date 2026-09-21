ETV Bharat / state

Bank Staff, Customer Clash Over Delayed Rs 35 Lakh SUV Loan In Kashmir; Police File Case

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered assault cases following a public brawl between bank staffers and a customer over a delayed SUV loan application, officials said.

The dispute involved a J&K Bank branch in the Narkara area of Budgam district, where officials allegedly denied a loan to the son of the landlord who owns the bank premises. An official said that police registered two assault cases at the Budgam Police Station after both bank staff and members of the private party arrived at the station with injuries on Saturday.

Branch Manager Basharat Ahmad said the branch received a Rs 35 lakh car loan application from Ishtiyaq Yusuf Bhat, but the file lacked required documentation, including income tax returns, a vehicle proforma, and copies of the applicant’s PAN and Aadhaar cards.

"We wanted him to complete all the requisite formalities before issuing the loan. However, as the son of the landowner of the branch premises, he wanted swift disbursement of the loan without completing formalities," Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

He alleged that Bhat, along with a group of people, entered the branch to "harass" staffers and recorded videos. “They caused a scene and waited outside the branch. I feared for my life and sought permission from higher authorities to close the branch at 11:30 AM on Saturday,” the manager said.

Ahmad also alleged the group, led by Bhat, harassed a female staffer and threatened to share the videos on social media, which resulted in a physical assault. "During the assault, I suffered facial injuries, following which we filed the complaint at Budgam Police Station," he added.