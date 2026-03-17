Punjab & Sind Bank Branch Manager Shot Dead Following Dispute Over Leave; 2 Accused Held
The police arrested the accused, identified as Ravindra Hooda and his accomplice, Shishupal, after they allegedly shot the Bank Manager during a heated argument.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Ghaziabad: A manager of Punjab & Sind Bank branch was allegedly shot dead by its security guard inside the bank's Balram Nagar branch at Loni Border here on Monday afternoon, following a dispute over leave, police said.
The police arrested the accused, identified as Ravindra Hooda and his accomplice, Shishupal, later in the day. The police have also recovered a double-barrel shotgun, live 12-bore cartridges, and a spent 12-bore cartridge shell from the possession of the accused.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendera Nath Tewari said, "Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising personnel from the Loni Border Police Station and the SHART team (Rural Zone) have arrested the two accused, involved in the murder of a bank manager."
"The security guard had not reported for duty earlier in the day. However, he suddenly arrived at the branch in the afternoon and got into an altercation with the bank manager, and retrieved the firearm that was kept deposited within the branch premises and shot the bank manager," added Tewari.
According to the senior police officer, the accused accepted his crime during police interrogation.
The accused told the police, "He (the deceased bank manager) paid me a low salary and would not grant me leave whenever I requested it. This led to a heated argument between the bank manager and me. Acting in a fit of rage, I shot the bank manager with my gun. Shishupal was present with me at the time."
The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Sharma. According to police, the accused, Ravindra Hooda, is a resident of Mansurpur village in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. Ravindra had retired from the Indian Armed Forces in 2018. Approximately three months prior to the incident, Ravindra Hooda had been deployed as a security guard at the bank through a security agency.
"Both the accused have been booked for murder at the Loni Border police station. Based on these recoveries, sections of the Arms Act have also been added to the case registered against both the accused," said Tewari.
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