ETV Bharat / state

Punjab & Sind Bank Branch Manager Shot Dead Following Dispute Over Leave; 2 Accused Held

Ghaziabad: A manager of Punjab & Sind Bank branch was allegedly shot dead by its security guard inside the bank's Balram Nagar branch at Loni Border here on Monday afternoon, following a dispute over leave, police said.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Ravindra Hooda and his accomplice, Shishupal, later in the day. The police have also recovered a double-barrel shotgun, live 12-bore cartridges, and a spent 12-bore cartridge shell from the possession of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendera Nath Tewari said, "Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising personnel from the Loni Border Police Station and the SHART team (Rural Zone) have arrested the two accused, involved in the murder of a bank manager."

"The security guard had not reported for duty earlier in the day. However, he suddenly arrived at the branch in the afternoon and got into an altercation with the bank manager, and retrieved the firearm that was kept deposited within the branch premises and shot the bank manager," added Tewari.

According to the senior police officer, the accused accepted his crime during police interrogation.