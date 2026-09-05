ETV Bharat / state

‘Bank Manager Guruji’ Teaches 1,200 Underprivileged Children for Free In Gwalior

Gwalior: For retired bank manager Mohanlal Ahirwar, retirement did not mean stepping away from work; it meant finding a new purpose. Known locally as 'Bank Manager Guruji', the Gwalior resident has been providing free education to around 1,200 children from economically disadvantaged families.

A resident of Harishankar Puram, Ahirwar is a retired bank manager. He said that growing up, his family faced financial challenges as his father would earn just Rs 60 a month in Jhansi.

While studying in high school, Mohanlal took up a job at a local club for Rs 20 a month to reduce the financial burden on his father. He later focused on his studies, secured a job in a bank and eventually retired as a bank manager.

After retirement, he began teaching children from poor families for free. Today, through his association with a social organisation, he teaches around 1,200 children at different locations across the city.

The children attend government schools during the day and come to Ahirwar's classes for additional lessons every day. Ahirwar says the decision to dedicate his time to teaching came after he lost his wife, Uma, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

"Just before my retirement, my wife Uma passed away during the COVID-19 wave in 2021. My son and daughter-in-law are also working and live in their own home, so I was left alone. I had planned to spend my retirement with my wife, but she was no longer there. I somehow managed for a few days, but eventually the loneliness became difficult to bear," he said.

He recalled that after returning from the bank, there was often no one at home to talk to. During this period, he would go for morning walks and noticed a makeshift classroom under a bridge, where an elderly man taught children from nearby slums.