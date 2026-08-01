Delhi: Accidental Firing Kills 27-Year-Old; Family Seeks Action Against Bank Guard, Manager
A 27-year-old visiting a bank for an Aadhaar update died after a security guard's gun accidentally went off, prompting his family to seek justice.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The family of a 27-year-old man who was allegedly killed after a security guard's gun accidentally went off inside a Union Bank branch in southwest Delhi has demanded strict action against both the guard and the bank manager. The family has also demanded adequate compensation for the victim's elderly parents.
The incident took place on July 28 at the Union Bank branch in Jaffarpur Kalan's Outer Issapur village, where Manish Kumar had gone to update his Aadhaar card.
According to police, the bank's 53-year-old security guard, Vinod Kumar, was loading his 12-bore shotgun inside the branch when it accidentally discharged. The bullet reportedly entered Manish's waist and reached his heart, killing him on the spot.
The accused, a retired Army personnel, has been arrested under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police have seized the weapon and cartridges for forensic examination and taken CCTV footage into custody.
'He Was Our Only Support'
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manish's father, Ram Kumar Dagar, said his son was the family's only source of support in their old age. He said, "He was our only support. We have lost everything. The guard and the bank manager should both be punished so that our family gets justice."
Manish was the youngest in the family and the only brother among five sisters. His elderly parents say they now feel helpless after losing their only son.
A relative, Sukhbir Singh, said Manish had been working as a contractual token operator with the Delhi Metro. After his contract ended a few months ago, he needed to update his Aadhaar details to withdraw his Provident Fund (PF).
According to the family, Manish was filling out a form inside the bank when the security guard, who had reportedly arrived late for duty, began loading his gun inside the branch. During the process, the weapon accidentally fired.
"He had gone there only to update his Aadhaar card. Instead, we lost him because of someone's negligence," Sukhbir said.
The family has also questioned the role of the bank manager, asking why the guard was allowed to load a firearm inside the branch during working hours. "If the guard was loading his gun inside the bank, didn't the manager see him? Why was he not stopped? Action should be taken against both of them," Sukhbir said.
The relatives said no official from the bank has visited the family even six days after the incident, a move they described as insensitive.
Manish's sister said one act of negligence had devastated the entire family. She said, "One guard's negligence destroyed our family. We only want strict action so that no other family has to suffer like ours."
His sister-in-law also demanded adequate compensation for the victim's elderly parents, saying they are no longer in a position to earn a livelihood.
Police Investigation Underway
Dwarka DCP Kushal Pal Singh said the accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar (53), a retired Army personnel. "Even if the firing was accidental, the victim had done nothing wrong. He had come to the bank for his work," the officer said.
Police said the investigation is underway. The seized firearm and cartridges have been sent for forensic examination, while CCTV footage from the bank is also being analysed.
The incident has once again raised questions about firearm handling protocols by private security guards inside banks. Similar accidental firing incidents involving security guards have been reported in Bihar, Punjab and Maharashtra in recent years.
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