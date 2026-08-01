ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Accidental Firing Kills 27-Year-Old; Family Seeks Action Against Bank Guard, Manager

Family members of the 27-year-old who died in the Delhi bank firing. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The family of a 27-year-old man who was allegedly killed after a security guard's gun accidentally went off inside a Union Bank branch in southwest Delhi has demanded strict action against both the guard and the bank manager. The family has also demanded adequate compensation for the victim's elderly parents.

The incident took place on July 28 at the Union Bank branch in Jaffarpur Kalan's Outer Issapur village, where Manish Kumar had gone to update his Aadhaar card.

According to police, the bank's 53-year-old security guard, Vinod Kumar, was loading his 12-bore shotgun inside the branch when it accidentally discharged. The bullet reportedly entered Manish's waist and reached his heart, killing him on the spot.

The accused, a retired Army personnel, has been arrested under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police have seized the weapon and cartridges for forensic examination and taken CCTV footage into custody.

'He Was Our Only Support'

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manish's father, Ram Kumar Dagar, said his son was the family's only source of support in their old age. He said, "He was our only support. We have lost everything. The guard and the bank manager should both be punished so that our family gets justice."

Manish was the youngest in the family and the only brother among five sisters. His elderly parents say they now feel helpless after losing their only son.

A relative, Sukhbir Singh, said Manish had been working as a contractual token operator with the Delhi Metro. After his contract ended a few months ago, he needed to update his Aadhaar details to withdraw his Provident Fund (PF).

According to the family, Manish was filling out a form inside the bank when the security guard, who had reportedly arrived late for duty, began loading his gun inside the branch. During the process, the weapon accidentally fired.