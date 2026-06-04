ETV Bharat / state

Bank Fraud: ED Arrests DCIL MD Under PMLA

Bengauluru: The Enforcement Directorate's Bengaluru Zonal Office arrested MD M/S Deepak Cables India Ltd (DCIL) Karuturi Venkateshwara Rao under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 as part of its investigation in a case related to defrauding a consortium of banks led by SBI.



The ED had initiated its investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI against M/S Deepak Cables India Ltd and Rao and others, for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by SBI to the extent of Rs 899.35 crore by obtaining large credit facilities and diverting the loan funds. The company allegedly submitted falsified financial statements and manipulated books of accounts to secure and continue availing bank loans.



The ED investigation revealed that the accused used multiple entities for fictitious sales and purchases, circular trading, and issuance of fake corporate guarantees. The transactions were utilized to artificially inflate turnover, increase drawing power from banks, evergreen existing loans, and divert the proceeds of crime through related companies and personal accounts, thereby concealing their illicit origin.