Bank Fraud: ED Arrests DCIL MD Under PMLA
The company allegedly submitted falsified financial statements and manipulated books of accounts to secure and continue availing bank loans.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Bengauluru: The Enforcement Directorate's Bengaluru Zonal Office arrested MD M/S Deepak Cables India Ltd (DCIL) Karuturi Venkateshwara Rao under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 as part of its investigation in a case related to defrauding a consortium of banks led by SBI.
The ED had initiated its investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI against M/S Deepak Cables India Ltd and Rao and others, for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by SBI to the extent of Rs 899.35 crore by obtaining large credit facilities and diverting the loan funds. The company allegedly submitted falsified financial statements and manipulated books of accounts to secure and continue availing bank loans.
The ED investigation revealed that the accused used multiple entities for fictitious sales and purchases, circular trading, and issuance of fake corporate guarantees. The transactions were utilized to artificially inflate turnover, increase drawing power from banks, evergreen existing loans, and divert the proceeds of crime through related companies and personal accounts, thereby concealing their illicit origin.
It was also found out that huge amount of loan funds were diverted to the related entities under the control of Rao without any business rationale and doubtful purpose.
The ED in a statement said, "On the basis of material in possession there were sufficient reasons to believe that Rao is guilty of the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 and punishable under section 4 of PMLA, 2002; that he generated the POC; layered and integrated the funds by using various bank accounts belonging to entities operated and associated with him".
Rao was produced before Special Court, Bengaluru which granted the ED his custody for 10 days. Earlier, in the case searches were conducted where gold jewellery and cash amounting to Rs.1.27 crore were seized and bank accounts having balance of Rs. 18 crore were frozen. Further investigation is on.
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