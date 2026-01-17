ETV Bharat / state

Bank-Fraud Case: ED Arrests Kolkata-Based Businessman

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Kolkata-based businessman in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged bank-loan fraud involving an amount of more than Rs 2,600 crore, officials said on Saturday. Pratyush Kumar Sureka, 40, was taken into custody on Friday and sent to the ED's custody for four days by a special PMLA court, they said.

The investigation pertains to a bank-fraud case involving Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited (SGJHIL) and its promoters over the alleged defrauding of a consortium of 25 banks to the tune of Rs 2,672 crore.

The ED case stems from a 2016 FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to the ED, its probe has revealed that during 2011-12, the company "diverted" loan funds sanctioned for its jewellery business into solar-power projects through Alex Astral Power Private Limited and its related entities.