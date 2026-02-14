ETV Bharat / state

Bank Employee Arrested For Stealing Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 4 Crore From Locker In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Girinagar police on Saturday arrested an assistant manager of Indian Bank for allegedly stealing 2.75 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 4 crore from a locker to repay a loan of Rs 60 lakh he had availed for online gambling.

The accused was identified as Kiran Kumar (33). Police said 1.25 kg of gold was seized from him. Kiran, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, is originally from Andhra Pradesh. He has worked in various branches of the bank since 2016. He had been working at the Indian Bank branch in Girinagar since last June, police said.

Police said a bank's customer had taken a loan by pledging gold six months ago. Recently the customer had been to the bank to repay the loan and get the ornaments. After repaying the loan in full and checking the gold in the packet, the customer discovered that some ornaments were missing.

When the concerned officials checked, out of the 207 packets in which gold loans were sanctioned by the bank in the last one year, about 21 packets were partially missing gold, while three packets were empty. A total of 2.78 kg of gold was found to have been stolen, the police said.