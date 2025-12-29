ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Youth Threatens BLO After Showing Living Mother As 'Dead' In SIR Form

Hingalganj: His mother is alive. Yet, a Bangladeshi youth filled out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form, declaring her 'dead' and presenting a neighbouring woman as his mother under the Sahebkhali Panchayat area of ​​Hingalganj in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas. A hearing notice of the Election Commission (EC), due to this serious discrepancy, brought to the fore allegations of threatening the booth level officer (BLO) against Khairul Karigar, a close associate of former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sahjahan, currently in jail.

Pralay Mandal, the BLO of booth no 190 in Pukuria village, is petrified after getting threatening messages from Karigar. Spending sleepless nights due to continued anxiety, Mandal wonders what is coming ahead. Locals have also condemned the matter, standing in solidarity with Mandal.

"Khairul threatens people by taking the names of political leaders. He says, 'I'll see you', repeatedly. But I'm not the kind of person to be intimidated by these words. I am a local and know everything. As far as I know, he is a Bangladeshi. I have never seen him living in this area before. I am very worried because they cannot be trusted. You never know what they might do," said Mandal.

However, Karigar has denied his closeness to Shahjahan and of threatening Mandal. "Show me proof that I have pictures with Shahjahan or any other leader. I have recordings on my phone of everything I discussed with the BLO. He told me that the forms of those who filled them out online would not be submitted. Whether I am Bangladeshi or not will be proven when I present my documents during the hearing," he said.