Bangladeshi Youth Threatens BLO After Showing Living Mother As 'Dead' In SIR Form
Khairul Karigar, a close associate of former Trinamool leader Sheikh Sahjahan, has denied all allegations and accused the BLO of being involved in the malpractice.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Hingalganj: His mother is alive. Yet, a Bangladeshi youth filled out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) form, declaring her 'dead' and presenting a neighbouring woman as his mother under the Sahebkhali Panchayat area of Hingalganj in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas. A hearing notice of the Election Commission (EC), due to this serious discrepancy, brought to the fore allegations of threatening the booth level officer (BLO) against Khairul Karigar, a close associate of former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sahjahan, currently in jail.
Pralay Mandal, the BLO of booth no 190 in Pukuria village, is petrified after getting threatening messages from Karigar. Spending sleepless nights due to continued anxiety, Mandal wonders what is coming ahead. Locals have also condemned the matter, standing in solidarity with Mandal.
"Khairul threatens people by taking the names of political leaders. He says, 'I'll see you', repeatedly. But I'm not the kind of person to be intimidated by these words. I am a local and know everything. As far as I know, he is a Bangladeshi. I have never seen him living in this area before. I am very worried because they cannot be trusted. You never know what they might do," said Mandal.
However, Karigar has denied his closeness to Shahjahan and of threatening Mandal. "Show me proof that I have pictures with Shahjahan or any other leader. I have recordings on my phone of everything I discussed with the BLO. He told me that the forms of those who filled them out online would not be submitted. Whether I am Bangladeshi or not will be proven when I present my documents during the hearing," he said.
EC sources said the non-mapped voters, whose enumeration forms could not be linked to the 2002 voters' list, have been summoned for the hearing. Karigar's name is also on the list of 'unmapped' voters.
It is learned that he came to India from Bangladesh a few years ago and settled in Pukuria with his mother, Rahima Bibi. Within a year, he became close to Sheikh Shahjahan and obtained EPIC and Aadhaar cards, thanks to his association with Trinamool leaders. The mother-son duo have been regularly casting their votes at booth number 190 in Pukuria.
When the SIR exercise started, Karigar had filled out the enumeration form online, declaring his 'living' mother as 'dead' and presenting a woman from the neighbourhood as his mother. When the matter came to the BLO's attention, he was exposed. He was served a hearing notice due to the manipulation of the enumeration form, as per the commission's rules. He allegedly threatened the BLO, accusing him of being involved in the matter.
As pictures of Karigar with Shahjahan and some other local leaders have surfaced, residents claim that he threatens them by dropping the names of these leaders if anyone speaks up against him. Hence, they demand that Karigar be sent back across the border.
Local Trinamool leader Jagabandhu Mistri said, "Khairul Karigar came from Bangladesh and used EPIC information of Kader Karigar's parents from Ramapur to enlist as an elector in this booth. His mother is still alive. Despite this, Khairul is trying to stay here permanently by showing his mother as dead in the enumeration form. The administration should take action on this matter."
The administration has assured that the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will follow.
Also Read