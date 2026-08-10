ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Youth Held In Chhattisgarh Over Illegal Stay During Crackdown

Raipur: A Bangladeshi national was arrested by Chhattisgarh police in the Sanjay Nagar area within the jurisdiction of the Tikrapara police station in Raipur over illegal stay, a top police official said.

Police also seized some documents from the youth—identified as Sheikh Rehan—who is currently being interrogated, and the police are gathering details regarding his identity and documentation.

West Zone DCP Robinson Guria said that after assessing his documents, police came to know that he is a Bangladeshi national, and an investigation regarding his identity and verification is underway.