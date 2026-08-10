Bangladeshi Youth Held In Chhattisgarh Over Illegal Stay During Crackdown
West Zone DCP Robinson Guria said that after assessing his documents, police came to know that he is a Bangladeshi national.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Raipur: A Bangladeshi national was arrested by Chhattisgarh police in the Sanjay Nagar area within the jurisdiction of the Tikrapara police station in Raipur over illegal stay, a top police official said.
Police also seized some documents from the youth—identified as Sheikh Rehan—who is currently being interrogated, and the police are gathering details regarding his identity and documentation.
West Zone DCP Robinson Guria said that after assessing his documents, police came to know that he is a Bangladeshi national, and an investigation regarding his identity and verification is underway.
According to Guria, Rehan was arrested during a drive to identify and verify Bangladeshi nationals in Raipur. During the crackdown, Sheikh Rehan, who had fled the scene, was chased by police. Earlier, cops received information about his presence in the Sanjay Nagar area. The police have taken him into custody and have commenced further interrogation.
"The police are continuously searching for persons with whom the detained Bangladeshi youth was in contact and for how long. The investigation is proceeding based on his mobile phone and other available information," Guria said.
He further said police are gathering details about when and how Sheikh Rehan arrived in Raipur, and which area of the city he was residing in. They are also trying to determine the duration of his stay in Raipur based on available documents.