Bangladeshi Woman Living In Dehradun With 'Forged Documents' Held
Police said Subeda Begum obtained forged birth certificates from Roorkee and Dehradun under different names to obtain other forged Indian documents.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 12:40 AM IST
Dehradun: As part of 'Operation Kalnemi', police arrested a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly living illegally in Dehradun, using forged citizenship documents. According to police, she had illegally crossed the border into India during the COVID-19.
To live in India, the woman married a man in West Bengal. She then came to Dehradun with her husband two years ago. She was living alone in Dehradun, while her husband is working in Dubai, police said. Soon after receiving information, Patel Nagar police reached Lok Sanskriti Colony, where the woman, identified as Subeda Begum, who is the wife of Kaushar Shah, resided.
She was instantly taken into custody for questioning. Several forged Indian documents were recovered from her possession. During questioning, the woman revealed that she is a resident of Bangladesh. Police recovered forged birth certificates, voter ID cards in the names of Subeda Bibi, Moni, and Priya Roy, an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Bangladeshi ID card and other forged Indian documents.
The woman was living illegally using forged documents under different names, police said. Patel Nagar Police Station in-charge Chandrabhan Adhikari said that the arrested woman had illegally crossed the border into India during the COVID-19 pandemic. She lived in West Bengal for two years. After that, she came to Dehradun with her husband two years ago.
While living in West Bengal, in 2022, she married a man named Kaushar Shah, a resident of West Bengal. After coming to Dehradun, with her husband, she obtained forged Indian birth certificates from Roorkee and Dehradun under different names and then used them to obtain other forged Indian documents, Adhikari said.
In Dehradun, she lived at rented accommodations in different locations and worked as a domestic help. Her husband, Kaushar, is currently working in Dubai. The police are gathering information about the individuals who assisted the woman to obtain forged documents, the official said.