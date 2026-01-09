ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Woman Living In Dehradun With 'Forged Documents' Held

Dehradun: As part of 'Operation Kalnemi', police arrested a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly living illegally in Dehradun, using forged citizenship documents. According to police, she had illegally crossed the border into India during the COVID-19.

To live in India, the woman married a man in West Bengal. She then came to Dehradun with her husband two years ago. She was living alone in Dehradun, while her husband is working in Dubai, police said. Soon after receiving information, Patel Nagar police reached Lok Sanskriti Colony, where the woman, identified as Subeda Begum, who is the wife of Kaushar Shah, resided.

She was instantly taken into custody for questioning. Several forged Indian documents were recovered from her possession. During questioning, the woman revealed that she is a resident of Bangladesh. Police recovered forged birth certificates, voter ID cards in the names of Subeda Bibi, Moni, and Priya Roy, an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Bangladeshi ID card and other forged Indian documents.