Bangladeshi Woman Staying Illegally In Jammu Kashmir's Ramban Booked

The operation was carried out on Saturday following inputs about the woman's illegal stay in the area. According to a police spokesperson, the woman, Happu Akhter, who hails from Habiganj district of Bangladesh, was found in Kanfar area (Chandrakot), where she had been staying for the past few days.

Jammu: Police have registered a case against a Bangladeshi woman in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of entering and residing in India illegally, an official said.

The spokesperson said that initial investigation has revealed that the woman had entered India without a passport and visa, and was trying to hide her identity, which has raised serious suspicions about the purpose of her presence. The police have registered a case at the Chandrakot police station under relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act and have started further investigation into the matter.

Appealing to the public, the spokesperson said that they should not provide shelter, accommodation or any kind of assistance to any foreign national over the illegal stay. Police have warned that before entering into any kind of agreement or marriage with such individuals, one should verify their legal status, failing which legal action would follow. The spokesperson added that the police is committed to maintaining internal security at the district level and strict enforcement of immigration laws.