ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Woman Held From Bengal Red-light Area For Overstaying Visa

Bardhaman: A Bangladeshi woman has been arrested from a red-light area in Bardhaman town after she was found accused of residing in India for an extended period after the expiry of her valid visa. Based on this allegation, the Bardhaman police arrested her on Wednesday.

Police sources revealed that the 42-year-old woman hails from Tushkhali village under Mathbaria Police Station in the Barishal district of Bangladesh. She was produced before the Bardhaman District Court on Wednesday. The police registered a case under laws related to foreign nationals and sought judicial custody, while also opposing her bail plea. Accepting the plea, the judge remanded the Bangladeshi woman to 14 days of judicial custody.

A district police official said, "A Bangladeshi woman has been arrested for lacking a valid visa and passport. She was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The police are attempting to gather information from her. She will be produced in court again on July 1."

Investigators stated that they recently received confidential information regarding discrepancies in the identity documents of some residents in the Mahajantuli red-light district of Bardhaman. Acting on this tip-off, a raid was conducted in the area. During the verification of identity documents, suspicious details were found in the woman's papers. Upon interrogation, she admitted to being a Bangladeshi national.