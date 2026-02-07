ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Prisoner Still Missing 24 Hours After Escape From Police Custody

Baharampur (West Bengal): More than 24 hours after a Bangladeshi prisoner escaped from police custody, he remains untraced despite a district-wide search operation. All police stations in the Bangladesh border belt have been alerted, but there has been no breakthrough so far, adding to the growing concern among district police officials.

While a section of the police believes the fugitive may still be within Indian territory, local residents suspect he has already crossed into Bangladesh, citing frequent and unchecked infiltration along the unfenced stretches of the border. The police have sought assistance from the Border Security Force to trace the escapee.

Sources at the Baharampur Central Correctional Facility said no inquiry committee has yet been formed to investigate how the prisoner managed to escape despite police surveillance, and no action has been taken against those responsible. Superintendent Deepak Sarki said he was away at the time and was now looking into the matter.