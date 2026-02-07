Bangladeshi Prisoner Still Missing 24 Hours After Escape From Police Custody
Search continues across Murshidabad as police alert border stations and seek BSF help, amid fears the escaped prisoner may have already crossed into Bangladesh.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Baharampur (West Bengal): More than 24 hours after a Bangladeshi prisoner escaped from police custody, he remains untraced despite a district-wide search operation. All police stations in the Bangladesh border belt have been alerted, but there has been no breakthrough so far, adding to the growing concern among district police officials.
While a section of the police believes the fugitive may still be within Indian territory, local residents suspect he has already crossed into Bangladesh, citing frequent and unchecked infiltration along the unfenced stretches of the border. The police have sought assistance from the Border Security Force to trace the escapee.
Sources at the Baharampur Central Correctional Facility said no inquiry committee has yet been formed to investigate how the prisoner managed to escape despite police surveillance, and no action has been taken against those responsible. Superintendent Deepak Sarki said he was away at the time and was now looking into the matter.
The escaped prisoner has been identified as Samiul Islam alias Ravi, who had been lodged in the correctional facility for the past six months after being arrested by Jalangi police for illegal entry. His sentence had already expired. Jail sources said around 1,200 Bangladeshi prisoners are currently housed in the facility, many of whom have completed their sentences but cannot be repatriated due to unrest in Bangladesh.
On Friday, Samiul Islam was taken along with other inmates to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for routine medical examinations. He allegedly escaped from the prison van near gate number one of the hospital and fled towards the Chuapur area.
Baharampur is located just 35 km from the Indo-Bangladesh border, large portions of which, under the Raninagar, Jalangi and Sagarpada police station limits, remain unfenced, with some stretches along the Padma River. These areas are known infiltration routes, leading many to believe the fugitive may have already crossed the border.